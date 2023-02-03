ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WDAM-TV

LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

MLT is closing out 90 seasons with BIG plans for more

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tiffany McGehee started with the Meridian Little Theatre as a board member in 2017. After guest directing, she became the Artistic Director in June 2022. She’s just one of the many directors that have been with MLT since it was formed 90 years ago. She’s directed over 9 plays, with “A Chorus Line” being one that meant a lot to the theater.
MERIDIAN, MS
meridian.mi.us

Meridian Township Police Investigate Incident at Elementary School

The Meridian Township Police Department and the Meridian Township Fire Department are investigating an incident that occurred on the playground at Cornell Elementary School on February 6, 2023. The police response is unrelated to the school, but happens to be in proximity to the school. There is no threat to...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

NAS Meridian participates in annual exercise

NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Naval Air Station Meridian is participating in an annual Navy-wide force protection exercise through Feb. 17. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 is conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. Citadel Shield is...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

New Starbucks location opens in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A brand new coffee location is now open in the Queen City. Starbucks has opened a new location on North Frontage road near Bonita Drive between U-Haul and IHOP. There is seating available outside and inside the coffee shop. It also has a drive thru. It’s...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Disaster recovery centers open Tuesday in Sumter, Greene counties

(WTOK) - FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and Greene counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration will...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
WLBT

Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville, Mississippi earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
LOUISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel

This video was obtained from Matthew Lawrence, the attorney of the plaintiff. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around the Pine...
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday brings a threat for severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What a mild start to the week with spring-like 70s! We’ll keep the 70s through Wednesday, then our next storm system moves in. Ahead of that system, a few showers will be around on Tuesday. It won’t be a wash-out, but a few passing showers are possible. So, make sure to carry an umbrella throughout the day.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Two new TV channels launched Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Stonewall lifts Boil Water Notice

STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Stonewall lifted its Boil Water Notice Monday. It was issued Feb. 1 after crews repaired a water leak on Alice Avenue. The notice had affected anyone who lost pressure.
STONEWALL, MS
WTOK-TV

Sunshine for Monday before the rain moves in through midweek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is a cold start to the morning as temperatures are in the upper 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy over the area throughout the day. Highs are in the upper 60s this afternoon, continuing the warming trend for this week. More clouds will build in as we head into tomorrow bringing a slight chance for showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain will remain over the area and clear out just in time for the weekend. Stay safe and have a great week.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Suspect wanted in Quitman

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
QUITMAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Leake County Sheriff’s Office Awarded for Keeping the County Clean

Sheriff Randy Atkinson and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office recently received the 1st place award for the 2022 Inmate Litter Removal Program in District Five. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility has been working hard to keep the roads and highways of this county clean.

