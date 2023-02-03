Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
The MCC Arts And Letters Series presented Shrek The Musical Jr Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Take One, MCC’S after school performing arts program for children ages 8 - 12 entertained a packed-out McCain theater today with Shrek the Musical Jr. Classes for Take One were held at MCC every Tuesday between September and February, with local kids learning the art...
WDAM-TV
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
WTOK-TV
MLT is closing out 90 seasons with BIG plans for more
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tiffany McGehee started with the Meridian Little Theatre as a board member in 2017. After guest directing, she became the Artistic Director in June 2022. She’s just one of the many directors that have been with MLT since it was formed 90 years ago. She’s directed over 9 plays, with “A Chorus Line” being one that meant a lot to the theater.
meridian.mi.us
Meridian Township Police Investigate Incident at Elementary School
The Meridian Township Police Department and the Meridian Township Fire Department are investigating an incident that occurred on the playground at Cornell Elementary School on February 6, 2023. The police response is unrelated to the school, but happens to be in proximity to the school. There is no threat to...
WTOK-TV
NAS Meridian participates in annual exercise
NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Naval Air Station Meridian is participating in an annual Navy-wide force protection exercise through Feb. 17. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 is conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. Citadel Shield is...
WTOK-TV
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A brand new coffee location is now open in the Queen City. Starbucks has opened a new location on North Frontage road near Bonita Drive between U-Haul and IHOP. There is seating available outside and inside the coffee shop. It also has a drive thru. It’s...
WTOK-TV
Disaster recovery centers open Tuesday in Sumter, Greene counties
(WTOK) - FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and Greene counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration will...
WLBT
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville, Mississippi earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
This video was obtained from Matthew Lawrence, the attorney of the plaintiff. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around the Pine...
WDAM-TV
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There were reports of multiple law enforcement agencies gathered in Taylorsville to monitor a protest in connection to the death investigation of Rasheem Carter. Despite high tensions and law enforcement reports of armed attendees, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said that the protest has ended. No...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Wednesday brings a threat for severe storms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What a mild start to the week with spring-like 70s! We’ll keep the 70s through Wednesday, then our next storm system moves in. Ahead of that system, a few showers will be around on Tuesday. It won’t be a wash-out, but a few passing showers are possible. So, make sure to carry an umbrella throughout the day.
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
FOR SALE: Check Out The Most Expensive Home in Sumter County AL
Sumter County Alabama’s most expensive home is listed at a pretty good price considering it is on close to 13 acres of land. Nestled in the Livingston, Alabama city limits, this property is stunning. There is the main house with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths while the guest house...
WTOK-TV
Stonewall lifts Boil Water Notice
STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Town of Stonewall lifted its Boil Water Notice Monday. It was issued Feb. 1 after crews repaired a water leak on Alice Avenue. The notice had affected anyone who lost pressure.
WTOK-TV
Sunshine for Monday before the rain moves in through midweek
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is a cold start to the morning as temperatures are in the upper 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy over the area throughout the day. Highs are in the upper 60s this afternoon, continuing the warming trend for this week. More clouds will build in as we head into tomorrow bringing a slight chance for showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain will remain over the area and clear out just in time for the weekend. Stay safe and have a great week.
kicks96news.com
A Gunshot in the Leg, A Person in a Ditch and More Shots Fired in Leake
12:16 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Red Dog Road for an unknown trouble call. 1:27 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a suspicious person at South Van Buren Street. 1:48 a.m. – Carthage Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16. 4:23...
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
WTOK-TV
Suspect wanted in Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
Mississippi mom arrested after abnormally high amount of drugs found in child’s system
A Mississippi woman is in custody after authorities say they were shocked when test results revealed an abnormally high level of methamphetamines in her toddler’s body. The Laurel Leader-Call reports that April Parker, 21, of Ellisville, has been charged with felonious child abuse. The case has been referred to...
kicks96news.com
Leake County Sheriff’s Office Awarded for Keeping the County Clean
Sheriff Randy Atkinson and the Leake County Sheriff’s Office recently received the 1st place award for the 2022 Inmate Litter Removal Program in District Five. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility has been working hard to keep the roads and highways of this county clean.
