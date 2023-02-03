ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Killer is sentenced to life terms

SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground "hiding area" they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from
FONTANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair

It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
MONTCLAIR, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit

Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.The pursuit began at about noon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police drone helps capture suspected copper thief in Torrance

A would-be copper thief was arrested in Torrance recently thanks to the work of a police drone, authorities said. Drone footage released by Torrance police on Monday shows the suspect wearing black pants and black hoodie scurrying across the rooftop of a shopping plaza while carrying a black trash bag. “Another solid arrest with the […]
TORRANCE, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police seized a large haul of illegal pills and cash over the weekend

Orange Police Department patrol officers made some outstanding car stops over the weekend and seized thousands of illegal pills. They also seized quite a bit of currency including 20’s, 50’s and 100 dollar bills. The seized drugs appear to be Fentanyl pills and meth. Possessing fentanyl in California...
KTLA.com

Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair

Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
MONTCLAIR, CA
Key News Network

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD seized Fentanyl and Meth from a local probationer

Members of the OCDA’s AB 109 unit, the SAPD Directed Enforcement Unit and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office developed information of a probationer known to sell drugs. They received information that the suspect was staying in the city of Anaheim. The units conducted surveillance and...
ANAHEIM, CA

