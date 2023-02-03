Read full article on original website
Man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On CampusWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove police seized 7 guns, illegal pills and cash from a felon on probation
Last week, with the assistance of the Community Impact Unit (CIU) and Gang Suppression Unit (GSU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the City of Westminster, related to an individual selling illegal drugs in #OrangeCounty. During the search, 7 handguns, 3 lbs of...
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Beaumont man doused partner in lighter fluid, set her on fire, police allege
Authorities are looking for a Beaumont man who allegedly doused his partner in lighter fluid and set her on fire.
NBC Los Angeles
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit
Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.The pursuit began at about noon.
NBC Los Angeles
New Videos Show Prior Stabbing and Police Shooting of Double Amputee Holding Knife
Huntington Park police Monday released surveillance videos showing a double amputee stabbing someone minutes before responding officers shot him dead after knocking him off his wheelchair. One video shows Anthony Lowe, 36, stabbing a man who was walking past him. Another video showed officers knocking Lowe off his chair and...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Man Who Admitted to Causing Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Sentenced to 22½ Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
February 6, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – A Cerritos drug trafficker was sentenced last Friday to 270 months in federal prison today for narcotics and firearms. offenses, including providing fentanyl to a victim who later ingested the powerful synthetic opioid and died from it. Shaun Alan Rosa, 45, was...
Chase suspect loses control of car on 405 Fwy, attempts to carjack truck before tackled by officers
A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the car on the 405 Freeway, then tried carjacking a truck.
Police drone helps capture suspected copper thief in Torrance
A would-be copper thief was arrested in Torrance recently thanks to the work of a police drone, authorities said. Drone footage released by Torrance police on Monday shows the suspect wearing black pants and black hoodie scurrying across the rooftop of a shopping plaza while carrying a black trash bag. “Another solid arrest with the […]
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police seized a large haul of illegal pills and cash over the weekend
Orange Police Department patrol officers made some outstanding car stops over the weekend and seized thousands of illegal pills. They also seized quite a bit of currency including 20’s, 50’s and 100 dollar bills. The seized drugs appear to be Fentanyl pills and meth. Possessing fentanyl in California...
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
KTLA.com
Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair
Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
newsantaana.com
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
KTLA.com
Orange County man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend, young sons then spending following days partying
An Orange County man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons. Shazer Fernando Limas of Orange was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in December. More than a decade ago, Limas stabbed and...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD seized Fentanyl and Meth from a local probationer
Members of the OCDA’s AB 109 unit, the SAPD Directed Enforcement Unit and investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office developed information of a probationer known to sell drugs. They received information that the suspect was staying in the city of Anaheim. The units conducted surveillance and...
