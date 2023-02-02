ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

kslsports.com

Utah State Gymnastics Come Up Short On Final Rotation, Fall At Boise State

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State took a slim lead into the final rotation but couldn't hold on, falling 196.325-195.675 against Boise State. The Broncos (1-5, 1-2 MRGC) hosted Utah State (1-5, 1-4 MRGC) on Friday, February 3. "Unfortunately, we did let that last rotation slip away," said first-year...
LOGAN, UT
Arbiter Online

TIMELY: Boise State fraternity suspended for hazing

The Boise State fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) has been suspended by the university over "a culmination of fraternity infractions related to alcohol and hazing," according to Director of Boise State Media Relations Mike Sharp. Sharp said that the Boise State University conduct board met in December to...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

“Get Ready to Rock: Boise Music Festival Returns with Epic Lineup”

Although we're in the depths of winter and the days are long, Idaho's largest one-day music festival will make a significant announcement Monday at 10 am. The statement will take place on all Boise Townsquare Media stations. If you're new to the area and have yet to hear of the Boise Music Festival, then keep reading for the most in-depth report available.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure

Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That's because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price of eggs has risen steeply over the past year, in part due to aggressive measures to reduce the spread of bird flu. Around 40 million laying hens in the U.S. have died from the...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]

We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Luxurious Retreat Awaits Just 7 Hours From Boise For Wine Lovers

How would you like to spend the weekend at a winery in beautiful Oregon?. This Airbnb would give you and 30 of your closest friends the opportunity to come together for a weekend at a luxury villa with over 46 acres in the heart of the Oregon Wine Country. The property consists of 8 luxury suites out of the 11 bedrooms for your friends and family.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’

A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development – unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago. He provides a marked contrast from his predecessor, Janice McGeachin, who spent much of her term […] The post Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: 'I will not misuse the office' appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

