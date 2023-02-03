ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Aspen Times

Maiolo: Might try paying better

On Aspen Public radio, a story was shared about the state of Colorado making it easier for teachers from other states to transfer their license to Colorado. Their hope is trying to recruit more teachers. You know what would recruit more teachers? Not being one of the lowest paying states...
