ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

South Carolina Is Getting A Jimmy Buffett Hotel

Coincidentally I saw this news while I was already listening to Jimmy Buffett. So it’s safe to say I could probably be classified as a Parrothead. And I’m good with that. I love Jimmy’s music and eating at Margaritaville or Landshark wherever I go. So when I saw the news that Myrtle Beach South Carolina was getting a Jimmy Buffett hotel, well I was ecstatic. Let’s leave out the fact the only time I visit Myrtle Beach I usually stay at friends’ or family’s beach houses. But I could be persuaded. A press release broke the news this morning that construction will begin on the new Compass hotel. It will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Blvd. Immediate plans have the resort opening in early 2025. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where that is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts

South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
kiss951.com

Two South Carolina Hotels Named A Top City Hotel By Travel + Leisure

I’ve been lucky enough to stay at some pretty nice hotels in my lifetime including two of the top hotels in North Carolina The Grove Park Inn and The Inn on Biltmore Estate. I’ve also stayed in plenty of Days Inn, Holiday Inns, and the like. And hey, sometimes those are exactly what you need! So I was interested to come across this list by Travel + Leisure of the Top City Hotels. A quick skim through the list revealed two things. One- I’ve never stayed at any of these hotels and some are chains I hadn’t even heard of. But the other interesting tidbit was that there were two South Carolina hotels named a Top City Hotel.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

This Person Is Who South Carolina Residents Hate The Most

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in South Carolina? Well, it’s actually the most hated person in South Carolina. And someone I hadn’t thought of in years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
specialtycropindustry.com

Neopestalotiopsis Widespread in Southeastern Strawberries

Neopestalotiopsis disease has been widespread across strawberry fields in the Southeast. It started in Florida and has continued in South Carolina. Natalia Peres, professor of plant pathology at the University of Florida/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center, said the increase in disease infestations is not surprising. “It’s not surprising...
FLORIDA STATE
Kennardo G. James

One Area in SC Was Named the “Top Emerging Luxury Housing Market” in America - Here's Why

Although the housing market has been brutal for the last few years for the majority of the country, that is not the case everywhere. As a matter of fact - the housing market has been on fire in several parts of the country and shows no signs of slowing down! A major national publication just recently published an article listing the "Top Emerging Luxury Housing Markets" in America, and an area in SC came in at #1! Not only that, but another area in SC made the list as well! In this article, we will take a look at which major publication made the list, which area in SC made the list, as well as other areas in the country that made the list as well!
kiss951.com

The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy