kiss951.com
South Carolina Is Getting A Jimmy Buffett Hotel
Coincidentally I saw this news while I was already listening to Jimmy Buffett. So it’s safe to say I could probably be classified as a Parrothead. And I’m good with that. I love Jimmy’s music and eating at Margaritaville or Landshark wherever I go. So when I saw the news that Myrtle Beach South Carolina was getting a Jimmy Buffett hotel, well I was ecstatic. Let’s leave out the fact the only time I visit Myrtle Beach I usually stay at friends’ or family’s beach houses. But I could be persuaded. A press release broke the news this morning that construction will begin on the new Compass hotel. It will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Blvd. Immediate plans have the resort opening in early 2025. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where that is.
country1037fm.com
Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts
South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
kiss951.com
Two South Carolina Hotels Named A Top City Hotel By Travel + Leisure
I’ve been lucky enough to stay at some pretty nice hotels in my lifetime including two of the top hotels in North Carolina The Grove Park Inn and The Inn on Biltmore Estate. I’ve also stayed in plenty of Days Inn, Holiday Inns, and the like. And hey, sometimes those are exactly what you need! So I was interested to come across this list by Travel + Leisure of the Top City Hotels. A quick skim through the list revealed two things. One- I’ve never stayed at any of these hotels and some are chains I hadn’t even heard of. But the other interesting tidbit was that there were two South Carolina hotels named a Top City Hotel.
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
kiss951.com
This Person Is Who South Carolina Residents Hate The Most
I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in South Carolina? Well, it’s actually the most hated person in South Carolina. And someone I hadn’t thought of in years.
South Carolinians Can Support Disabled Seniors During Tax Season
Columbia, South Carolina — The ElderCare Trust Fund awards grants to non-profit organizations that create programs to help South Carolina's seniors live in dignity at home. Only non-profit organizations are eligible to receive grants from the Fund.
WYFF4.com
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big in Monday’s drawing
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big in Monday’s drawing. All came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million which was won in Washington state. A Powerball ticket with PowerPlay sold in Fountain Inn won $100,000. The...
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
South Carolina DNR crews still looking for missing boater Tyler Doyle
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the age of Tyler Doyle based on family’s social media posts indicating he’s 22 years old. BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle entered its 12th day on Monday. Greg Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, […]
specialtycropindustry.com
Neopestalotiopsis Widespread in Southeastern Strawberries
Neopestalotiopsis disease has been widespread across strawberry fields in the Southeast. It started in Florida and has continued in South Carolina. Natalia Peres, professor of plant pathology at the University of Florida/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center, said the increase in disease infestations is not surprising. “It’s not surprising...
One Area in SC Was Named the “Top Emerging Luxury Housing Market” in America - Here's Why
Although the housing market has been brutal for the last few years for the majority of the country, that is not the case everywhere. As a matter of fact - the housing market has been on fire in several parts of the country and shows no signs of slowing down! A major national publication just recently published an article listing the "Top Emerging Luxury Housing Markets" in America, and an area in SC came in at #1! Not only that, but another area in SC made the list as well! In this article, we will take a look at which major publication made the list, which area in SC made the list, as well as other areas in the country that made the list as well!
kiss951.com
The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??
I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
New York Weather Experts Discuss ‘Interesting’ Chinese Balloon Path
Weather experts from the Hudson Valley discussed the flight path of the Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States. On Saturday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Biden Orders Balloon Shot Down From New York State. Biden spoke from Syracuse, New York....
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
FOX Carolina
Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
