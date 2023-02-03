Tucker Carlson Ignores Virtually Every George Santos Lie to Say the Media Covers Him for Lying About Playing Volleyball

White House advisor David Kessler wishes he’d “tangled” with Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the Covid pandemic, according to a new interview with Politico. Kessler, one of the top Covid advisors to President Joe Biden, spoke to Politico’s Adam Cancryn about Covid “disinformation” and the subject of Carlson was brought up, leading to Kessler revealing he wished he’d found “common ground” with the conservative. According to Kessler, he never wanted to be as public as other health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he did express an interest on appearing on Carlson’s show.

1 DAY AGO