Tucker Carlson Ignores Virtually Every George Santos Lie to Say the Media Covers Him for Lying About Playing Volleyball

Tucker Carlson Complains Biden Is Appointing Too Many Non-Whites to Federal Courts: ‘Race-Based Hiring’
Tucker Carlson criticized President Joe Biden for appointing a demographically disproportionate number of non-White judges to the federal bench. “So the point of diversity, equity, and inclusion – as you’ve often heard – is to wind up with a leadership class that ‘looks like America,'” he told viewers on Monday night.
Biden Covid Advisor Wishes He Found ‘Common Ground’ With Tucker Carlson
White House advisor David Kessler wishes he’d “tangled” with Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the Covid pandemic, according to a new interview with Politico. Kessler, one of the top Covid advisors to President Joe Biden, spoke to Politico’s Adam Cancryn about Covid “disinformation” and the subject of Carlson was brought up, leading to Kessler revealing he wished he’d found “common ground” with the conservative. According to Kessler, he never wanted to be as public as other health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he did express an interest on appearing on Carlson’s show.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Don Jr. Retweets Suggestion U.S. Send China a Balloon With Hilariously Unflattering Portrayal of His Father
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a meme about the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, raising eyebrows for an image that was a not-so-flattering portrayal of former President Donald Trump. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless memes. The discovery...
Pete Buttigieg Gets Defensive When ABC’s Jon Karl Confronts Him With Poll Showing 58% of Dems Don’t Want Biden to Run Again: He’s Been ‘Historically Successful’
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got defensive when confronted with some highly unflattering poll numbers for President Joe Biden. In an interview on ABC’s This Week, host Jon Karl presented Buttigieg with an ABC News/Washington Post poll showing that 58 percent of Democrats do not want the president to run for reelection, compared to just 31 percent who would like to see him pursue a second term.
George Santos’ Democratic State of the Union Guest Lost His Job for Agreeing to Attend: ‘I’m Cautiously Optimistic’
The State of the Union is set to make the saga of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) even stranger as his chosen guest is a Democrat who previously tried running to represent the district Santos represents now, and he’s also a first responder who was involved in Ground Zero rescue efforts.
Joe Scarborough Mocks Marco Rubio Attack on Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon: If America is in Decline, ‘MOVE TO RUSSIA!’
There was a lot going on Morning Joe Monday morning, but in the segment featured above, the words that best describe it include mockery, frustration, and sheer animus towards various Republican officials. However, Senator Marco Rubio caught the worst of it. And yes, patriotism came up also, but in the...
Brian Kilmeade Complains ‘Half the Country Will Be Totally Enraged’ By Biden Calling Out ‘MAGA Republicans’ at SOTU
Brian Kilmeade reacted negatively when a Fox News voter panelist suggested it would be a good thing for President Joe Biden to talk about MAGA Republicans in his State of the Union address. Fox & Friends aired Kilmeade on Tuesday as he spoke with the panel about what they expect...
‘So Much Astronomically Worse’: Jessica Tarlov Shoots Down Critics Angry Biden Didn’t Destroy Chinese Spy Balloon Earlier
Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov tried to put the Chinese spy balloon into a broader context when discussing the foreign policy failures of the Biden administration during a discussion on The Five on Monday. “It does seem that we should all be pointing fingers at China instead of each other....
Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
Don Lemon Scoffs at Republicans ‘Hyperventilating’ Over Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon While Ignoring Trump
CNN’s Don Lemon is not impressed with conservative outrage over President Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese spy balloon situation. On Monday, CNN This Morning discussed the political fallout from the revelation that the spy balloon floated across America before being shot down off the U.S. east coast. The conversation also touched on how Donald Trump denies the reports noting that three Chinese spy balloons encroached on U.S. airspace during his presidency.
‘Are We Really on CNN?’ Bill Maher’s Overtime Makes Cable News Debut As He Asks, ‘Did They Go Nuts?’
Overtime, the afterword of Bill Maher’s Real Time on HBO, made its CNN debut on Friday night where the host and his guests answer questions from viewers. Until Friday, Overtime aired on YouTube. CNN announced the move in a press release on Monday after it had been reported the...
Ted Cruz Predicts Biden Won’t Run, Speculates Top Democrats Are Behind Unflattering Coverage of Kamala Harris: ‘Knives Are Coming’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to a New York Times article about Vice President Kamala Harris and whether Democratic Party insiders think she’s up to the task of leading the country. President Joe Biden, who is 80 has strongly indicated he will run for reelection. If he were to...
Ted Cruz Says ‘Good’ Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down, But ‘Xi Knows Damn Well’ Biden Wouldn’t Have Had ‘Guts’ if Montanans Hadn’t Spotted It
The Chinese spy balloon that civilians first spotted over Montana wouldn’t have been shot down under President Joe Biden if not for those photographs and videos, said Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Saturday. The U.S. government tracked the balloon on its way to the United States and as...
‘Hit Job’: Watch the 60 Minutes Interview With Ex-NY Prosecutor That Caused Trump to Blow His Stack
Former President Donald Trump attacked 60 Minutes for a segment that featured an interview with former US Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who was investigating alleged tax fraud by Trump and his company. Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year over frustration that the investigation into alleged financial malfeasance...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Grills Republican James Comer for Having ‘No Evidence’ Behind Claim Chinese Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Rep. James Comer (R-KY) over his suggestion that the Chinese spy balloon first spotted last week over Montana could contain bioweapons from Wuhan. Appearing on CNN This Morning, Collins pushed Comer, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer on this statement multiple...
Montana Senator Tells Fox & Friends Biden Should’ve Shot Down Chinese Spy Balloon Over His State: ‘Biggest Risk Would’ve Been Hitting a Cow’
The way Montana Senator Steve Daines (R) sees it, President Joe Biden should’ve gone against the Pentagon’s advice and blown China’s spy balloon out of the sky while it was still above his state. Daines joined Fox & Friends on Monday, where he got in on the...
Don Lemon Grills Biden Comms Chief Kate Bedingfield Over Chinese Spy Balloon: Was It a Mistake to Not Shoot it Down Earlier?
Don Lemon pressed White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield over President Joe Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon shot down this weekend after traversing the United States for the previous week. Bedingfield appeared on CNN This Morning on Tuesday, in advance of Biden’s State of the Union speech...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid Gleefully Declares ‘Culture Wars Are Over’ After Grammys: ‘The Left Won’
MSNBC’s Joy Reid declared this week that the Grammy Awards were proof that the let has already won the “culture wars.”. On Monday night, Reid touted the diversity of the Grammys ceremony, citing a full Spanish performance by Bad Bunny, Kim Petras becoming the first trans artist to receive a Grammy, Lizzo singing with a group of “many sized singers,” and much more.
