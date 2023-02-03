ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo is available for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are in California to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed available to play Thursday."

The two-time MVP had missed five games in a row due to a knee injury, but this will be his sixth straight game back in the starting lineup.

Through 40 games, Antetokounmpo has impressive averages of 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest (while shooting 53.6% from the field).

He has been playing like arguably the best player in the NBA, and the Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-17 record in 51 games.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bucks are 13-12 in 25 games played away from Wisconsin.

After winning the NBA Championship in 2021, they lost in Game 7 of the second round last season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-25 record in 54 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and have gone 14-11 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Los Angeles.

In 2021, the Clippers made the Western Conference Finals, but last year they dealt with injuries and lost both of their play-in tournament games (to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans).

