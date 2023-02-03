For the second time in 2023, the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs will square off on the hardwood this evening inside Stegman Coliseum. In the previous matchup, Georgia’s Kario Oquendo made clutch plays late and sealed the 62-58 win over Ole Miss. The largest lead of the game for either team was six points, one which the Rebels had late, but the Bulldogs went on a 14-4 run down the stretch to prevail. After being shutout in the first half, Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 15 points. As a team, Georgia shot 36 percent (21-59) from the floor, while allowing Ole Miss to shoot 42 percent. Georgia held a 39-43 rebounding edge on the Rebels, with Ole Miss having 32 of their points come from the paint. Matthew Murrell led the Rebels once again with 13 points (4-for-12), followed by Amaree Abram's 12.

ATHENS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO