A promising start to SEC play has become something of a distant memory for Georgia, as the Bulldogs followed a 3-1 start to the conference slate by losing five of their last six. Fresh off a rough week that featured back-to-back blowout road losses, Georgia is hoping to take advantage of a return home to face an opponent it already beat once this season.
Ole Miss has steppped into the neighboring state of Tennessee and offered a linebacker in an edge's body. The Rebels pulled the trigger on 2024 linebacker Cameron Clark out of South Gibson High School in Medina, Tenn. Clark measures in at 6-5 and 225 pounds and the offer was presented...
For the second time in 2023, the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs will square off on the hardwood this evening inside Stegman Coliseum. In the previous matchup, Georgia’s Kario Oquendo made clutch plays late and sealed the 62-58 win over Ole Miss. The largest lead of the game for either team was six points, one which the Rebels had late, but the Bulldogs went on a 14-4 run down the stretch to prevail. After being shutout in the first half, Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 15 points. As a team, Georgia shot 36 percent (21-59) from the floor, while allowing Ole Miss to shoot 42 percent. Georgia held a 39-43 rebounding edge on the Rebels, with Ole Miss having 32 of their points come from the paint. Matthew Murrell led the Rebels once again with 13 points (4-for-12), followed by Amaree Abram's 12.
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
Ole Miss has delivered another offer to a 2024, prime time defensive lineman. The Rebels reached into the state of Florida to pull the trigger on Norland High School (Opa Locka) defensive lineman Dimitry Nicolas. Nicolas, who is 6-3, 275 pounds, is a three-star prospect rated as the No. 34...
Edge/linebacker Jamonta Waller didn't make it to Oxford for junior day in January. Instead, the unrated prospect out of Picayume (Miss.) Memorial High School made trips to.
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
On the dairy farm in Independence, Miss., days started before sunrise for the Freeze boys. There were cows to be milked – as many as 450 of them. Hugh and Cary Freeze.
