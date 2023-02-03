ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

A deep freeze, first look at Avelo: Your Friday briefing

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
TGIF, First State!

Welcome to “it’s almost the weekend!’’

We are very busy here at Delaware Online cooking up the best possible Super Bowl 2023 coverage we can for all you Eagles fans, but more on that in a minute.

The big chill

Fully grown human person, it’s cold out there.

How cold will it get this weekend – and when will this Arctic blast blow by us? Krys’tal Griffin has all the details in today’s weather update.

We’ve also got you covered with places to defrost your fingers with great hot cocoa or to chill out while thawing out at a firepit.

First in flight

Avelo Airlines started its commercial service from Delaware with an inaugural flight from the New Castle Airport to Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday morning. The company is making the small airport, which supports much private aviation and Air National Guard functions but has a limited history with commercial success, its next home base.

As Avelo made its first flight, reporter Brandon Holvek, photographer Benjamin Chambers and visual journalist Damian Giletto were there.

Climb aboard and find out what it was like and what passengers thought with our story, photo gallery and video.

Formula for relief

One of the more alarming supply chain crisis was the shortage of baby formula.

Now, Delaware can look out for 44,000 cans of baby formula headed its way.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long shared a major announcement Wednesday for Delaware families still feeling the strain of baby formula shortage. Delaware is gearing up to provide thousands of canisters of formula for families in need, she told a gathering at the Food Bank of Delaware.

Kelly Powers has all the details in this update on the COVID-19-related shortage and how you can fill your family’s formula needs.

Fly, Eagles fly

Check out today’s headlines for Krys’tal Griffin’s intel on where to score Super Bowl wings and other munchies. Just be sure to order early to avoid disappointment before kickoff.

Here are some other Super Bowl-related stories to keep football fans busy between now and Game Day:

Bird talk: Talking Super Bowl 57: How the Eagles stack up against the Chiefs

Show your colors: Looking for new Eagles NFC Championship merch? Here's where to get it

All In? Want to catch the 2023 Super Bowl in person? Here's how to keep some money in your pocket.

Seeing green:See some ultra Eagles love from fans on our Instagram

Star gazing:Check out your daily horoscope.

Head scratcher:Exercise your brain cells with Sudoku

Press Club:Here’s what’s happening in Delaware government

DEGAMEDAY:Looking for local sports news?

Are you a subscriber? We welcome you to join the thousands of Delaware residents supporting local journalism.

And now, the headlines we want to highlight for you this morning.

Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

