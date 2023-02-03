ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Federal appeals court strikes down domestic violence gun law

By ADAM BEAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, then Rep. Cory Wilson, R-Madison, discusses a transportation issue during a House Transportation Committee meeting at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Wilson is now a federal judge on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Wilson and two other judges ruled that a federal law banning people who are subject of domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns — the latest domino to fall after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority set new standards for reviewing the nation’s gun laws.

Police in Texas found a rifle and a pistol at the home of a man who was the subject of a civil protective order that banned him from harassing, stalking or threatening his ex-girlfriend and their child. The order also banned him from having guns.

A federal grand jury indicted the man, who pled guilty. He later challenged his indictment, arguing the law that prevented him from owning a gun was unconstitutional. At first, a federal appeals court ruled against him, saying that it was more important for society to keep guns out of the hands of people accused of domestic violence than it was to protect a person’s individual right to own a gun.

But then last year, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a new ruling in a case known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. That case set new standards for interpreting the Second Amendment by saying the government had to justify gun control laws by showing they are “consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

U.S. Supreme Court

The appeals court withdrew its original decision and on Thursday decided to vacate the man’s conviction and ruled the federal law banning people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns was unconstitutional.

Specifically, the court ruled that the federal law was an “outlier that our ancestors would never have accepted” — borrowing a quote from the Bruen decision.

The decision came from a three-judge panel consisting of Judges Cory Wilson, James Ho and Edith Jones. Wilson and Ho were nominated by former Republican President Donald Trump, while Jones was nominated by former Republican President Ronald Reagan.

The U.S. Justice Department Thursday night issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland following the decision: “Nearly 30 years ago, Congress determined that a person who is subject to a court order that restrains him or her from threatening an intimate partner or child cannot lawfully possess a firearm. Whether analyzed through the lens of Supreme Court precedent, or of the text, history, and tradition of the Second Amendment, that statute is constitutional. Accordingly, the Department will seek further review of the Fifth Circuit’s contrary decision.”

Thursday’s ruling overturned the federal law and is not likely to impact similar state laws, including one in California. Still, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, called the judges who issued the ruling “zealots” who are “hellbent on a deranged vision of guns for all, leaving government powerless to protect its people.”

“This is what the ultra-conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court wants. It’s happening, and it’s happening right now,” Newsom said. “Wake up America — this assault on our safety will only accelerate.”

Chuck Michel, president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, said the problem with laws like the one the federal appeals court struck down is that they are too broad and don’t take into account the details of each case.

He offered as an example a client of his whose neighbor filed a restraining order against them because they had pointed a security camera on their property.

“They lost their gun rights,” he said. “When they do a blanket prohibition without considering individualized circumstances, they shoot the dogs with the wolves.”

Thursday’s ruling demonstrates the far-reaching impacts of the Bruen decision. In California, the decision has prompted lawmakers to overhaul their law regarding permits to carry concealed weapons.

Wednesday, Newsom endorsed a bill in the state Legislature that would ban people from carrying concealed guns in nearly all public places, with an exception for churches and businesses who put up a sign saying guns are OK.

Comments / 24

just me
1d ago

how about we start making domestic violence a felony!! maybe if the first time they beat their wives they catch a felony and go to prison a lot of women & children's lives might be saved!

The Enforcer
4d ago

Make any law you want won’t stop a murderer. Assault Hammers, Assault Screwdrivers Assault Table Legs, etc can’t be outlawed.

Earl Russell
1d ago

if the government would pay attention every town or county or state that has made it legal to carry firearms without a permit their crime rates have dropped significantly because the criminals are now afraid of law-abiding citizens in those places extra criminals should be afraid of law abiding citizens pistol permits and gun control does nothing I say again does nothing to stop gun violence the only way to stop gun violence is to let good law abiding God Loving citizens to have firearms on their persons and in their possession in their homes with no repercussions from this screwed up touched in the head twisted government who are scared to death of the people they're supposed to represent because they know they're eventually not going to win and they are scared s*******

