King of kindness: Maine man snowplows people's driveways for free

King of Kindness

For the second winter in a row, Sanford resident Dave King is snow-plowing the driveways of those in need who cannot clear their own properties due to health or financial difficulties - and he is doing it for free. He sounds like a big-hearted guy, right? Well, his heart's even bigger than you think: King is trying to build a network of volunteers who are willing and eager to share their skills, resources and time helping people in York County who need a hand. And plowing snow is just the beginning.

Farewell, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Church in Springvale will celebrate its final Mass on Saturday, Feb. 11, as St. Therese of Lisieux Parish prepares for some big plans for the campus surrounding what soon will become the only Catholic church in Sanford: Holy Family Church on North Avenue. In my latest weekly column, I take a look back on Notre Dame Church's long history in the community and offer a peek at the future of Catholicism in my hometown.

Reinventing The Pilot House

The owners of The Pilot House Restaurant in Kennebunk are making their way through the town's planning process with their hopes of tearing down their current eatery on Harbor Lane and building a new, two story one elsewhere on their property. And then there are the plans they have for The Spirit of Massachusetts, the ship-turned restaurant currently floating on the Kennebunk River.

Arrested again

For the second time in as many months, Kennebunkport native Francis Carroll has been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in connection with protests that turned destructive near the site of a proposed police training center in Atlanta. Carroll's lawyer is going on the offense, saying his client wants an investigation into the arrests.

Rollin', Rollin', Rollin'

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Wells Planning Board will hold a public hearing for Rolling Woods Preserve, a proposal to build news homes in a currently wooded area off Sanford Road. Here's what we know about the project.

