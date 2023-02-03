ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, ME

King of kindness: Maine man snowplows people's driveways for free

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nncb2_0karAwAe00

Greetings! Welcome to the latest newsletter from your Coast Star Connection.

Hope you enjoyed the "balmy" weather we had this week - that is, "balmy" when compared to the subzero temperatures we are expecting today and on Saturday. Hope you are able to stay warm in the days ahead. Here are some stories for you to read in the warmth and comfort of your home . . .

King of Kindness

For the second winter in a row, Sanford resident Dave King is snow-plowing the driveways of those in need who cannot clear their own properties due to health or financial difficulties - and he is doing it for free. He sounds like a big-hearted guy, right? Well, his heart's even bigger than you think: King is trying to build a network of volunteers who are willing and eager to share their skills, resources and time helping people in York County who need a hand. And plowing snow is just the beginning.

Farewell, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Church in Springvale will celebrate its final Mass on Saturday, Feb. 11, as St. Therese of Lisieux Parish prepares for some big plans for the campus surrounding what soon will become the only Catholic church in Sanford: Holy Family Church on North Avenue. In my latest weekly column, I take a look back on Notre Dame Church's long history in the community and offer a peek at the future of Catholicism in my hometown.

Reinventing The Pilot House

The owners of The Pilot House Restaurant in Kennebunk are making their way through the town's planning process with their hopes of tearing down their current eatery on Harbor Lane and building a new, two story one elsewhere on their property. And then there are the plans they have for The Spirit of Massachusetts, the ship-turned restaurant currently floating on the Kennebunk River.

Arrested again

For the second time in as many months, Kennebunkport native Francis Carroll has been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in connection with protests that turned destructive near the site of a proposed police training center in Atlanta. Carroll's lawyer is going on the offense, saying his client wants an investigation into the arrests.

Rollin', Rollin', Rollin'

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Wells Planning Board will hold a public hearing for Rolling Woods Preserve, a proposal to build news homes in a currently wooded area off Sanford Road. Here's what we know about the project.

Please tell your family and friends about us

Each week in this newsletter, I highlight the best stories from the latest issue of the York County Coast Star. Please forward the newsletter to your family, friends and acquaintances who might be interested. You can sign up to receive this newsletter here. And If you are a subscriber, thank you for helping to make our work possible. If you don’t subscribe, please consider supporting Seacoastonline

As always, thank you for reading. Have a wonderful weekend.

Shawn P. Sullivan, York County Coast Star Reporter

Comments / 4

Related
92 Moose

8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity

Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, ME
Q97.9

Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine

Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
AUBURN, ME
Q106.5

Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years

There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
TOPSHAM, ME
Q97.9

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Off-duty Maine EMT saves neighbor's life

WINDHAM, Maine — When you work as a first responder, it may be hard to sit back and take a moment to reflect on the lives you impact. But an off-duty Windham Fire and Rescue worker had that opportunity after saving his neighbor's life. Dustin Andrews is an EMT...
WINDHAM, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
SEBAGO, ME
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

WATCH: Owl in Kittery Takes a Ride on Spinning Wind Sculpture

Good thing owls don't get dizzy. Bill Sherman caught this beautiful owl on top of his wind sculpture in Kittery and NewsCenter Maine shared it. I wasn't sure what kind of owl is this, but Bird Feeder Hub had a great article about the 8 different owls commonly found in Maine. This appears to be a Barred Owl. I wonder if Bill Sherman who shot the video heard the phrase,
KITTERY, ME
wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person dead following Turnpike crash in Saco

SACO, Maine — A Massachusetts man has died following a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Saco Friday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, Maine State Police responded to a report of a rollover crash southbound on the Saco River bridge on the Maine Turnpike, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.
SACO, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy