Chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park is said to be coming down

Echo Park fencing to come down 01:32

A temporary chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park that's been up now for nearly two years, is said to be coming down soon.

A large homeless encampment, of about 200 people, was cleared from the park in March 2021 and fencing went up around the park's perimeter as repairs and renovations were made. Things got fixed and improved, the park reopened two months later, but the fencing stayed.

The idea behind keeping the fence up, was to deter criminal activity and to make it more difficult for encampments to return.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said the city will remove the fence because it has not done anything to solve homelessness. He says it's a symbol of the failed homeless policy of the previous city administration.

Soto-Martinez released his statements on social media, saying that only 8 percent of people experiencing homelessness at the park were connected to anything resembling 'permanent' housing.

"As the final act of this rushed and failed plan, the office closed the park to the community of neighbors, vendors and visitors from across the city," Soto-Martinez wrote.

"Since then, a fence has surrounded Echo Park Lake. For many in the community, including myself, the fence symbolizes division and the biggest failure of homeless policy in the history of Los Angeles. As we said during the campaign last year, we plan to take down the fence and ensure the park is safe and welcoming for all residents."

Soto-Martinez reported that the exact date of the fence's removal will be announced later.