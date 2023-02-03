ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park is said to be coming down

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QIDm_0karAuPC00

Echo Park fencing to come down 01:32

A temporary chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park that's been up now for nearly two years, is said to be coming down soon.

A large homeless encampment, of about 200 people, was cleared from the park in March 2021 and fencing went up around the park's perimeter as repairs and renovations were made. Things got fixed and improved, the park reopened two months later, but the fencing stayed.

The idea behind keeping the fence up, was to deter criminal activity and to make it more difficult for encampments to return.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said the city will remove the fence because it has not done anything to solve homelessness. He says it's a symbol of the failed homeless policy of the previous city administration.

Soto-Martinez released his statements on social media, saying that only 8 percent of people experiencing homelessness at the park were connected to anything resembling 'permanent' housing.

"As the final act of this rushed and failed plan, the office closed the park to the community of neighbors, vendors and visitors from across the city," Soto-Martinez wrote.

"Since then, a fence has surrounded Echo Park Lake. For many in the community, including myself, the fence symbolizes division and the biggest failure of homeless policy in the history of Los Angeles. As we said during the campaign last year, we plan to take down the fence and ensure the park is safe and welcoming for all residents."

Soto-Martinez reported that the exact date of the fence's removal will be announced later.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Restaurants concerned about potential regulations on outdoor dining

The city of Los Angeles' pandemic-inspired al fresco dining program — which saved many restaurants from closing — is going away. Councilmembers hope that a proposed city ordinance will take its place, however, some restaurants are concerned about the costly new regulations. The city had let restaurants like Six Chow House circumvent the rules but now it wants to require these restaurants to reapply and go through the right channels to keep these patios open."We just added this during the pandemic which has increased our revenue [two] fold," said Everett Larios, general manager and chef of Six Chow House. Larios helped build the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Beach considers its display of the rainbow Pride flag

Huntington Beach is reconsidering its display of the Pride flag after a proposed city ordinance would limit what flags would fly on the staff outside City Hall."I'm here to look you all in the eyes and ask you to please not do this," said one resident during Tuesday night's meeting. "Please don't divide the community this way."Dozens of people came to Huntington Beach's City Council meeting to speak out against a potential new city ordinance proposed by Councilman Pat Burns who suggested flags on city property should not be divisive and only represent the United States, state of California, Orange...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Multiple trees down across L.A., crushing cars

Several trees came down overnight due to high winds, crushing cars in some places and blocking roadway across L.A.In Porter Ranch, a 50-foot-tall tree on San Fernando Mission Blvd. near Reseda Blvd. and the 118 Freeway came down on top of a parked vehicle Monday morning. Lanes were blocked.LADWP crews were on the scene in West Los Angeles cutting up a massive tree that crushed three cars on Sardis Ave. between Bentley Ave. and Sepulveda Blvd. near the 10/405 interchange. The tree came down at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. In Hollywood, another large tree came down around 10 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore and Franklin avenues. No property damage was reported there. Crews were in the process of clearing that scene.In Van Nuys, yet another tree was reported down at 1:20 a.m., blocking the Metro Orange bus line at Sepulveda.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mar Vista fire: 2 adults, cat found dead in house

Two people and a cat were found dead in a house after a fire in Mar Vista early Wednesday morning.Los Angeles firefighters responded to a 1,096-square-foot residence on the 3500 block of South May Street at 2:22 a.m. that was fully engulfed in flames, a department spokesman said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 22 minutes, and during a search of the property afterward, they found a man, woman and cat, all deceased. Officials said the man and woman were between 60 and 70 years old The fire may have started in the kitchen, according to the L.A. Fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
CBS LA

LA Council looks into bus driver shortage

Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council requested more information to determine the impacts on transit services.While ridership on downtown routes has recovered to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, the mid-city route is missing about a quarter of drivers necessary to run at full service. It's part of a nationwide trend, where most transit agencies across the country reported a workforce shortage, according to a motion filed by Council President Paul Krekorian last month.LADOT contracts out the operation of the city's transit services -- DASH, Commuter Express, Cityride and LAnow -- through five separate contracts.  There...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Boba exhibit comes to the Chinese American Museum in LA

Chinese American Museum's (CAM) newest exhibit is diving into the history of boba, a chewy tapioca ball once considered unique to Asian American communities on the West Coast. Today, boba can be found in major cities across the United States and is at the heart of a $2.5 billion global industry. CAM is bringing together nine local artists for a deep dive into The Boba Show: History, Migration, and a Third Space. The exhibit is set to open Friday, February 10 and will run through January 7, 2023.Featured artists in the show include:Boone NguyenCrisselleDezcjonEllie ChenJason PereiraNanaroldy aguero ablaoSamantha TagaloaVivian ShihThe museum is housed in the historic 1890 Garnier Building, oldest and last surviving structure of Los Angeles' original Chinatown. Normal Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.  Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga

Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.  
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Walker Canyon closed to the public amid "Super Bloom"

Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore will be closed to the public for the duration of the poppy bloom as a safety precaution and to prevent a repeat of the "nightmare" scenario that played out during the last "super bloom" four years ago. Officials made the announcement on Tuesday, February 7."We are working to keep the public safe. Our community's safety is our main focus," Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson said during a news briefing adjacent to the Walker Canyon Trailhead. "Walker Canyon is closed to all visitors."Johnson was joined by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, representatives from the California Highway...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles County Supervisors approve proposed gun ordinances

Los Angeles County leaders are taking aim at gun laws after recent mass shootings in California, including in Monterey Park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of ordinances aimed at restricting gun sales and possession in unincorporated areas Tuesday morning. The measures include a ban on the sale of weapons and ammunition of .50-caliber or more, and a prohibition of most weapons on county property such as beaches and parks.Officials want to tighten restrictions on ownership and sales, discussing methods to prevent mass shootings from mental health assessment to policing and sentencing to gun safety.Tuesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Critical missing: Woman last seen in Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person considered at risk.Addie Mae Larson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita.Larson is described as 32 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a gray sports bra.Larson may be in the area of Moonlight State Beach at the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, according to the sheriff's department.Larson is diagnosed with depression, according to family, the department said.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Beverly Hills mansion fire prompts evacuations

Five homes were evacuated near a stubborn fire at the site of a 6,000-square-foot mansion under construction on Elden Way north of Sunset in Beverly Hills early Friday morning.Beverly Hills firefighters responded to a fire about 4:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Elden Way.The property contains a 6,000-square-foot mansion, where construction was under way prior to the fire.The Beverly Hills Fire Dept. was fighting the fire in defensive mode with a priority of protecting surrounding property. The department requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Dept. Multiple engines were at the scene.Five homes surrounding the property were evacuated as a safety precaution, but firefighters don't believe the homes are in danger.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Two suspects rob Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven at gunpoint

Two suspects were at large after robbing a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights at gunpoint and injuring a clerk early Tuesday morning.Two masked suspects entered the 7-Eleven store on the 3700 block of Mission Road armed with guns and stole property, including a cash register, at about 4:15 a.m., according to Los Angeles police. The suspects fled on foot.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics treated the clerk for minor injuries at the scene.The investigation was ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy