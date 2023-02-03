Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Related
Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police and first responders arrived on the scene at a structure fire on Wren Way early Tuesday morning. Police said occupants of the structure were safely evacuated and firefighters successfully battled the blaze. No injuries were reported. This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates. The Windmill club is a private community that boasts being one of Howell Township’s oldest private communities. The post Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howell and Jackson firefighters battle blaze at Howell home
HOWELL, NJ – Police and firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Hulses Corner at around 8 pm on Friday. Howell firefighters were assisted by members of the Jackson Township Station 55 Volunteer Fire Company. After about four hours, the fire was extinguished. The structure was found to be vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time. The post Howell and Jackson firefighters battle blaze at Howell home appeared first on Shore News Network.
School bus crash in Paramus caused by driver who drove through red light, police
PARAMUS, NJ – A 27-year-old male driver was charged with reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to stop for a red light on Monday after crashing into a Paramus school bus. The crash occurred at around 8:45 am when the unidentified driver of a 2019 Mercedes GLC failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Ridgewood and Highland Avenues. At the time, the bus was transporting students to the Parkway School on Ridgewood Avenue. Police said the driver of the Mercedes then struck the bus as it was turning from Highland Avenue on Ridgewood Avenue. Police said The post School bus crash in Paramus caused by driver who drove through red light, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman injured in Jersey City hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Jersey City that sent a 48-year-old woman to the hospital with a serious injury. According to police, on Friday, the woman was walking in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman with an injury to a lower extremity, but the vehicle that struck her was nowhere to be found. Police said the vehicle fled the scene after the incident The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment. The post Woman injured in Jersey City hit-and-run appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police and firefighters were able to make sure family members at a house fire in Holmdel were able to exit the structure safely, but their pets remain unaccounted for. On Friday, police responded to 214 Holland Road shortly after 4:30 pm after receiving 911 calls regarding a reported structure fire. “Patrols arrived on scene within minutes and found several of the residents on the front lawn and the rear of the home was fully engulfed. Thankfully, all family members were able to get out of the home unscathed, however multiple cats and a German Shepard, Duke, are The post Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire
MIDLAND PARK, NJ – Police announced that a 16-year-old male died inside a home during a fire Thursday night. Police and firefighters responded to the fire on Franklin Avenue at around 6:32 pm. “During fire suppression, first responders located 16-year-old Alexander Lopez-Pena deceased on the first floor of the residence,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, “Additional occupants of the home were transported to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries.” The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department. Police confirmed that the fatality was The post 16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating after body found with a facial laceration in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating foul play after a man was found dead on Boston Road in the Bronx early Monday morning. Police officers from the NYPD’s 44th Precinct arrived on the scene to find a 56-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a laceration on his forehead shortly before 2 am. He was treated on scene before being brought by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was later pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing. No suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. The identity of The post Police investigating after body found with a facial laceration in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brush fire at the Manasquan Reservoir
HOWELL, NJ – A fire broke out in the wooded area along the visitor parking lot area at the Manasquan Reservoir on Saturday. Howell Police and firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshal is ongoing. No other details have been released by park or county officials at this time. The post Brush fire at the Manasquan Reservoir appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bicyclist attacked and robbed near Triboro Plaza
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man riding his bike near Triboro Plaza was assaulted and robbed on Friday. Police officers with New York City’s 25th Precinct arrived on the scene at around 6:45 pm in the area of East 125th Street and 1st Avenue in East Harlem, where the bicyclist reported the attack. According to detectives, the man was riding his bike when an unknown male suspect pushed him off the bike and swung a scooter at him, striking him in the head. On the ground, the man was kicked multiple times. The suspect removed the man’s wallet and The post Bicyclist attacked and robbed near Triboro Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman
SAYREVILLE, NJ – Witnesses inside the luxury townhome community of La Mer in Sayreville reported hearing as many as 13 gunshots during the shooting murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor. Residents of the neighborhood took to the Nextdoor app to share information in the aftermath of the shooting. Several witnesses reported hearing a large number of gunshots during the incident. After the shooting stopped, Dwumfor’s car rolled down the road before stopping after it came into contact with another vehicle. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting. Detectives said the shooting death does not appear to The post Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn smoke shop robbed, employee, assaulted by hammer-wielding suspect
NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop worker in Brooklyn was assaulted by a hammer-wielding suspect and his accomplices as they were robbing the Hubble Bubble smoke shop on Avenue P. According to police, on Thursday, at around 11:00 am, the suspects entered the business and took a hammer from behind the counter. They proceeded to threaten store employees with the hammer, demanding CBD products. During their robbery, the suspects began attacking a 30-year-old male employee multiple times in the face and across his body. The suspects took $140 in cash and $850 in CBD products before fleeing the business. The post Brooklyn smoke shop robbed, employee, assaulted by hammer-wielding suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman stabbed to death in West New York early Monday morning
WEST NEW YORK, NY – A woman has been found stabbed to death on Murphy Place in West New York. Police announced a murder investigation had begun early Monday morning after the body of an unidentified woman was reported to the police. The stabbing was reported near the Bergenline Avenue Station. At this time, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made. Police have not released any further details regarding this homicide investigation. The post Woman stabbed to death in West New York early Monday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen charged in deadly Bronx fire
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with a deadly fire in the Bronx that killed 27-year-old Abdoukarim Sakolly. The teen was charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. At this time, her motives for starting the fire that killed Sakolly are unknown. Police and FDNY units were dispatched to a structure fire at 1211 Evergreen Avenue in the Bronx at around 2 pm on January 29. After extinguishing the fire, first responders located Sakolly’s body in the debris. During an FDNY investigation, fire marshals declared the fire as suspicious and a The post Teen charged in deadly Bronx fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police
NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 43rd Precinct in the Bronx have arrested a 15-year-old girl and charged her with murder for the death of Abdoukarim Sakolly, 27. On Tuesday, police reported the incident as a homicide. The teen was charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. At this time, her motives for starting the fire that killed Sakolly are unknown. Police and FDNY units were dispatched to a structure fire at in the Bronx at around 2 pm on January 29. After extinguishing the fire, first responders located Sakolly’s body in the debris. The post NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seek suspects in Astoria armed carjacking
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old male was carjacked at knifepoint last Friday, and police are now searching for two suspects involved in the incident. At around 8 pm, the victim thought he was meeting a person to conduct an in-person transaction of a sale made through the Facebook marketplace. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location near Newport Road and 41st Street in Astoria, a knife-wielding suspect met him. Instead of buying the man’s vehicle, the suspect displayed the knife and carjacked the unsuspecting victim. Later that evening, at approximately 8:30 pm., police attempted a car stop on the The post Police seek suspects in Astoria armed carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery
NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a hammer is wanted in connection with two incidents that occurred on Wednesday in Queens. Update: Police have arrested 31-year-old Blake Sizer, of Clayton, New Jersey in connection with this robbery. Blake was arrested on Saturday. A 65-year-old man was attacked on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard subway station at approximately 3:30 am. After approaching the victim, an unknown male individual grabbed his glasses, causing scratches to his face. The individual then pulled out a hammer from his jacket pocket and swung it at the victim, hitting him in the The post Suspect arrested in Queens assault and robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ex-NYC cop, boyfriend found dead in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Police have reported that a retired female New York City police officer and her boyfriend where found shot dead from gunshot wounds at their Brooklyn home on Friday. According to police, the victims were identified as Petlyn Job, 49, a retired cop and Alex Delone, 52, identified as her boyfriend. The incident appears to be a murder-suicide. The couple were found dead in their bedroom inside their Beverly Road home in East Flatbush. Job was found with a gunshot wound to her jaw. Delone was shot once in the head. The NYPD has not yet publicly The post Ex-NYC cop, boyfriend found dead in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
126K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0