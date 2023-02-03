ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen shifts to UFC on ESPN 43 in San Antonio

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen still is intact, but it has a new date and location.

Rather than headline UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the targeted bantamweight contenders fight now will take place at UFC on ESPN 43. The event takes place March 25 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and airs on ESPN/ESPN+.

It has not been announced which bout now will headline UFC Fight Night 219.

Multiple people with knowledge of the plan to shift recently confirmed it to MMA Junkie, but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Sports Illustrated first reported the change.

Vera, 30, will attempt to build off a huge year for his career in 2022. “Chito” earned main event wins over Dominick Cruz and Rob Font, adding to a four-fight winning streak that also includes a knockout of UFC legend Frankie Edgar.

Sandhagen, 30, competed just once in 2022. After losing back-to-back fights in 2021, Sandhagen took 11 months off from the sport before returning in September with a main event doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Song Yadong at UFC Fight Night 210.

  • Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
  • Maycee Barber vs. Andrea Lee
  • Albert Duraev vs. Chidi Njokuani
  • Daniel da Silva vs. C.J. Vergara
  • Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Manel Kape vs. Alex Perez
  • Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira
  • Tucker Lutz vs. Daniel Pineda
  • Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons
  • Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr

