Sabah Homasi on Brennan Ward matchup: A car crash is going to happen at Bellator 290

By Danny Segura, Nolan King
 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES – Sabah Homasi has high expectations for his next outing.

The Bellator welterweight thinks fans are in for fireworks when he gets locked in the cage with Brennan Ward on Saturday at Bellator 290. Homasi (17-10 MMA, 6-4 BMMA) thinks the two styles are a must-watch and guarantees a wild fight.

“It’s a God damned car crash. That’s what’s going to happen,” Homasi said at Thursday’s Bellator 290 media day.

Homasi said he respects Ward, and he’s happy to face someone that has a similar style to his.

“Absolutely, you have to respect someone like Brendan Ward,” Homasi said. “He’s got power in both his hands, and at the end of the day I don’t look past anybody. Anybody that’s across the cage from me, I know I’m getting into a God damned fight, and I’ll be well-prepared.”

Homasi vs. Ward opens the main card on CBS. The card is Bellator’s debut on the network. Homasi is happy with the card placement, but wants to be more active.

“Bellator definitely takes care of me, and I’m happy to be part of this organization,” Homasi said. “I just want to fight more. I’m in my prime right now, and I’ve fought twice a year these past two years. I need more than that. I’m not getting any younger.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 290.

