ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Delegation Co-Chairs Champion Proposal to Reduce Human Trafficking

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KePTG_0karA9Re00

This week, the two chairs of the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill–Republican U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and Democrat U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz–championed a proposal “to help combat human trafficking by educating students about how to properly identify the warning signs.”

The bill “ would create a grant program within the Office of Trafficking in Persons under the Department of Health and Human Services to provide training for students, teachers and other school personnel on the warning signs of human trafficking” and “prioritizes funding for nonprofits serving geographic areas with the highest prevalence of human trafficking.” The bill would fund the program with $75 million over a fiver year period.

Buchanan introduced the “Human Trafficking and Exploitation Prevention Training Act” with Wasserman Schultz co-sponsoring it.

“Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery,” Buchanan said. “As we close National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we need to prioritize educating students and teachers about the horrors of this monstrous crime. This is critical to helping current victims and preventing future instances of trafficking, which is especially important in hotspots like Florida. I look forward to working with Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz to help spread awareness and protect our most vulnerable.”

“Schools should be at the center of our strategy to protect young people from human trafficking. In addition to identifying and providing critical services to at-risk youth, they play a crucial role in educating all of us, children and adults, on key warning signs so we are equipped to prevent abductions and abuse. Our education system is one of our greatest strengths, and we must take advantage by providing our schools with the resources to support children who might otherwise fall victim to trafficking,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Buchanan’s office insisted the bill would impact the Sunshine State.

“In 2021, Florida had the third-highest number of human trafficking cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline,” Buchanan’s office noted. “According to an October 2022 report by Florida’s Department of Children and Families, the Suncoast region had the second-most human trafficking reports of any region in the state. Orange, Miami-Dade and Hillsborough Counties had the highest number of human trafficking reports received by the Florida Abuse Hotline.”

The bill was sent to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee. So far, there is no companion measure in the U.S. Senate.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

State senator announces bill to require Asian American studies in Florida schools

State Sen. Linda Stewart has announced a bill that would require instruction of Asian American culture and history. Senate Bill 294 has bipartisan support with co-sponsor Republican Anna Rodriguez, whose senate district includes South Florida. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

At DeSantis’ Urging, Florida Republicans Introduce Bills to Eliminate Unanimous Jury Requirement in Death Penalty Cases

Florida Republicans are pushing to change the law to eliminate the need for juries to be unanimous to sentence a defendant to death. The change comes as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ sweeping criminal justice plan, which he has said is related to the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people, but narrowly avoided a death sentence when one juror refused to vote for capital punishment.
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 61

Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Matt O'Hern

Sens. Rick Scott, Tim Scott Resubmit Bill Similar to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Rick Scott of Florida joined fellow Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina to introduce the "Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their Kids Act", also known as the "PROTECT Kids Act", to protect parental rights and prevent school administrators from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents. Co-sponsors of the bill included Senators Mike Crapo of Idaho, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and Marco Rubio of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy