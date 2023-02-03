ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 4

A Scorpio Wyfe
4d ago

By The Way…For Future Reference..My 24 Year Old Son Is A Dedicated/Committed Employee OF The City Of Montgomery &His Job Is Dangerous Every Day, So Not Only Do I🙏🏽For My 3 Sons…I 🙏🏽For All The”UnCorrupt”City Employees Of Montgomery &Surrounding Counties

Reply
3
A Scorpio Wyfe
4d ago

I Have 3 Sons…&My Oldest Is 36&My Youngest Is 13…I Am A Mother&To See That Video Breaks My 💔🥺😔☹️😭😳

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday. According to police, Raviteja Goli, 23, is charged in the death of Akhil Sai Manhankali, 25. The charge is related to an incident on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on the Eastern Boulevard. Police say...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Law enforcement seek burglary suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for vehicle burglary. “The offense occurred Thursday, Feb. 2 in the 2200 block of Forbes Drive in Montgomery,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
WSFA

Montgomery police seeking help to find missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old man. Authorities said Andy Tang may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement. According to police, Tang was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Thoroughbred Court. He was reportedly wearing a gray and black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ALEA reminds drivers about the Child Restraint Law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While making traffic stops, state troopers have found children on the laps of adults rather than being correctly buckled in a vehicle. “We have seen situations where in these traffic crashes, we have seen children lose their lives simply because they weren’t restrained,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Spokesperson Jeremy Burkett.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Prattville police seek assistance locating missing man

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking community assistance in locating a missing man. According to the department, Willie James Moss, 52, was last seen at his residence on Malone Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He is described as being 5′07″ and 185 pounds and last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and Nike shoes.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each of Alabama’s 67 county sheriffs is about to start getting payments from a grant based on the amount of money each department collected on pistol permit fees in 2022, according to an announcement made Monday by Gov. Kay Ivey. Pistol permits have historically made...
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County

On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
apr.org

Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items

A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Man accused of driving under the influence in deadly Prattville wreck

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man police say is responsible for a deadly wreck in Prattville last month is now facing charges. The wreck happened on Jan. 4. According to a deposition filed this week, police say Cody Allen McLaren, 32, was driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance on Cobbs Ford Road that night. Police say he went through the intersection of E. Main Street and McQueen Smith Road, where he collided with another vehicle.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Tornado debris still remains in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Much of the debris on Broad Street from last month’s tornado has already been picked up. If you go deeper into the Selma neighborhood, it doesn’t look much different from when the tornado hit, and residents want change. ‘I’m so fed up with the...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Alabama legislator pre-files bill to prevent panhandling statewide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new attempt to cut down on roadside panhandling is happening at the state level. A state lawmaker representing the Montgomery area is introducing new legislation. The City of Montgomery tried outlawing panhandling last year but had to rescind the ordinance after a legal challenge. Now,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy