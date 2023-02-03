ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

investing.com

10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning

Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com

S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom

In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
investing.com

5 big earnings reports: BP's record year, Softbank's loss

Investing.com -- BP reported a record annual profit, leading to further share buybacks and a dividend hike. And here are all 5 of the biggest earnings reports you may have missed on InvestingPro since yesterday's market close. Sign up for real-time earnings coverage. BP’s Q4 revenue surpasses estimates while EPS...
investing.com

Powell speaks, BP reports, Chipotle earnings: 3 things to watch

Investing.com -- Stocks drifted lower on Monday, unable to muster a rally ahead of a key appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. An exceptionally strong jobs report last Friday spooked investor fears that the Fed would continue to raise...
investing.com

Equity Markets Cautious; Bitcoin Remains Fairly Strong

Equity markets are treading water on Tuesday as investors take a pause following quite an eventful week. Investors seem a little lost this week, disheartened by the jobs report, poor tech earnings, and a still-hawkish Federal Reserve. The central bank may have softened its tone a little, but once you take the economic data into consideration, the case for a couple more 25-basis point hikes is clearly there.
investing.com

BP posts record annual profit of $28B

Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
investing.com

How This Dividend Magnet Drove 252% Gains and Crushed ETFs

If I can give you just one piece of advice to start 2023, it’s this: do not trust your dividend income to ETFs!. It’s one of the biggest mistakes I see people make—especially with the market’s gains this year. These first-level players (wrongly!) think that in a rising market, they can buy pretty well anything and be A-OK.
investing.com

Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
investing.com

Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery

© Reuters Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery. Dogecoin has outperformed Shiba Inu in percentage gains. The cryptocurrency market has seen signs of recovery in the recent past. Baby Dogecoin has outperformed other dog-themed cryptocurrencies. About 63% of Dogecoin holders are still making a profit,...
investing.com

KKR & Co earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates

Investing.com - KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.92, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.53B versus the consensus estimate of $1.44B. KKR & Co's stock price closed at $56.02. It is down -0.64% in the last...
investing.com

Newmont’s $17 Billion Newcrest Deal Unlikely to Get Challenged

(Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp.’s $17 billion takeover proposal for Newcrest Mining (OTC:NCMGF) Ltd. marks the industry’s biggest gold mining deal — and one that’s unlikely to get challenged by rivals. Newmont is the world’s top gold producer and its proposal reunites the Denver-based company with an...
investing.com

Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce

The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
investing.com

Does Not Take Long for Market To Go Negative: Jim Cramer

Does Not Take Long for Market To Go Negative: Jim Cramer. Jim Cramer alerts investors via his latest tweet that the bull market would soon go negative. Cramer says the market has decided that the “fed will tighten” and a recession could approach. Last week, the TV host...
investing.com

Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery

Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
investing.com

Bed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion to avoid bankruptcy

(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Monday it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants in a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy. The home goods retailer said in securities filings that if it can't complete the complex transaction, it...
investing.com

Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours

Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...

