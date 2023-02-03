Read full article on original website
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
5 big earnings reports: BP's record year, Softbank's loss
Investing.com -- BP reported a record annual profit, leading to further share buybacks and a dividend hike. And here are all 5 of the biggest earnings reports you may have missed on InvestingPro since yesterday's market close. Sign up for real-time earnings coverage. BP’s Q4 revenue surpasses estimates while EPS...
Powell speaks, BP reports, Chipotle earnings: 3 things to watch
Investing.com -- Stocks drifted lower on Monday, unable to muster a rally ahead of a key appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. An exceptionally strong jobs report last Friday spooked investor fears that the Fed would continue to raise...
Equity Markets Cautious; Bitcoin Remains Fairly Strong
Equity markets are treading water on Tuesday as investors take a pause following quite an eventful week. Investors seem a little lost this week, disheartened by the jobs report, poor tech earnings, and a still-hawkish Federal Reserve. The central bank may have softened its tone a little, but once you take the economic data into consideration, the case for a couple more 25-basis point hikes is clearly there.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
How This Dividend Magnet Drove 252% Gains and Crushed ETFs
If I can give you just one piece of advice to start 2023, it’s this: do not trust your dividend income to ETFs!. It’s one of the biggest mistakes I see people make—especially with the market’s gains this year. These first-level players (wrongly!) think that in a rising market, they can buy pretty well anything and be A-OK.
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery
© Reuters Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery. Dogecoin has outperformed Shiba Inu in percentage gains. The cryptocurrency market has seen signs of recovery in the recent past. Baby Dogecoin has outperformed other dog-themed cryptocurrencies. About 63% of Dogecoin holders are still making a profit,...
KKR & Co earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.92, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.53B versus the consensus estimate of $1.44B. KKR & Co's stock price closed at $56.02. It is down -0.64% in the last...
Newmont’s $17 Billion Newcrest Deal Unlikely to Get Challenged
(Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp.’s $17 billion takeover proposal for Newcrest Mining (OTC:NCMGF) Ltd. marks the industry’s biggest gold mining deal — and one that’s unlikely to get challenged by rivals. Newmont is the world’s top gold producer and its proposal reunites the Denver-based company with an...
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce
The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
Does Not Take Long for Market To Go Negative: Jim Cramer
Does Not Take Long for Market To Go Negative: Jim Cramer. Jim Cramer alerts investors via his latest tweet that the bull market would soon go negative. Cramer says the market has decided that the “fed will tighten” and a recession could approach. Last week, the TV host...
Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery
Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
Bed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion to avoid bankruptcy
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Monday it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants in a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy. The home goods retailer said in securities filings that if it can't complete the complex transaction, it...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
