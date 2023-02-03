Jeff McNeil is a unique baseball player, and he has been since his debut as a 26-year-old in 2018. His journey to the majors was unique, as well, with the lefty opting to play golf over baseball for the majority of his high school athletic career, playing baseball in only his senior year. He ended up with a scholarship to Long Beach St., was a 12th round pick, and fought though some major injuries to his lower body—which limited him to a combined 51 games in 2016 and 2017—to make the majors. And he has not stopped hitting since (note: he did stop hitting a little bit in 2021, but we move on).

