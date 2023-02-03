Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Red Sox Fans Will Love What Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Said About Yankees Rivalry
Boston fans certainly will love Mayer
Braves: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win another World Series
The Atlanta Braves report to spring training this month with one goal on their mind — to find their mojo. Another chance at the World Series awaits if they can do so. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this offseason, the Braves rank near the top of most analysts’ MLB Power Rankings, and for good reason. Atlanta improved this winter, especially with addition of Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in baseball.
theScore
Mets' Cohen: Angry owners 'need to look more at themselves'
Steve Cohen might not be making many friends among his peers, but the New York Mets owner doesn't seem too bothered. The Mets boast a $369.9-million payroll entering the 2023 campaign, the highest in MLB history. As a result, some owners reportedly believe he's making a mockery of the system, which will tax his club an additional $98.6 million for exceeding luxury thresholds.
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 208: The 2023 Top Prospect Countdown (Part V)
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. On this date back in 1988, one of the most iconic images in basketball history was photographed. Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss the most iconic Mets photos in Promote, Extend, Trade.
Amazin' Avenue
A Pod of Their Own, Episode 152: “That’s not my job.”
Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space. This week, we begin by discussing Jeff McNeil’s contract extension. We then discuss...
Amazin' Avenue
Jeff McNeil is different
Jeff McNeil is a unique baseball player, and he has been since his debut as a 26-year-old in 2018. His journey to the majors was unique, as well, with the lefty opting to play golf over baseball for the majority of his high school athletic career, playing baseball in only his senior year. He ended up with a scholarship to Long Beach St., was a 12th round pick, and fought though some major injuries to his lower body—which limited him to a combined 51 games in 2016 and 2017—to make the majors. And he has not stopped hitting since (note: he did stop hitting a little bit in 2021, but we move on).
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Large Mets contingent set to participate in WBC
Will Sammon looks at what the Mets’ opening day roster could look like. Eduardo Escobar and others will be participating in the World Baseball Classic, which has drawn at least a little concern from Buck Showalter. De-Sung Koo, Mets cult hero, still pitches at the age of 53. Pete...
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever
Boston recently made another depth move
Amazin' Avenue
Mets designate Khalil Lee for assignment
The New York Mets have designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment, a move that comes a few days after a report of domestic violence that was allegedly committed by Lee. That roster move took place in conjunction with the team’s claim of right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod off waivers from the Phillies.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “They’re putting it on me. Maybe they need to look more at themselves”
Steve Cohen isn’t worried about other teams being angry at him for spending on his team. He says he’s following the rules, adding, “They’re putting it on me. Maybe they need to look more at themselves”. Khalil Lee, who is actively being investigated by MLB...
