Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs will be getting the franchise tag — if the ‘consensus’ opinion at this weekend’s Senior Bowl can be trusted. Jacobs is at the end of his NFL contract and scheduled to hit the free agent market unless he resigns in Vegas or receives the franchise tag from the organization. A former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jacobs had the best season of his career in 2022-23 for the Raiders; he rushed for a career-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

12 MINUTES AGO