Cincinnati, OH

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill blasts Jalen Ramsey after dirty hit in Pro Bowl

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey took things a bit too far when he clocked Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the Pro Bowl. With the Pro Bowl now being a flag football game, Hill had some words for Ramsey after the hit. Ramsey shouldered Hill to the ground as he was running into […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill blasts Jalen Ramsey after dirty hit in Pro Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cordarrelle Patterson recruits Keenan Allen amid rumors of Chargers roster cut

The Atlanta Falcons had one of the most anemic passing attacks in the 2022 NFL regular season, so they should be looking to address that area of need in the offseason. For Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, there’s someone he believes Atlanta should be aggressively targeting to boost the team’s offense downfield: Los Angeles Chargers […] The post Cordarrelle Patterson recruits Keenan Allen amid rumors of Chargers roster cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
Josh Jacob’s cryptic response to question about possible Raiders’ franchise tag

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is set to become a free agent this offseason, with the team hoping to sign him to a long-term deal. But, there is also the possibility that Vegas franchise tags the former Alabama standout. And by the sounds of it, he’s not the least bit interested in that […] The post Josh Jacob’s cryptic response to question about possible Raiders’ franchise tag appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ALABAMA STATE
Richard Sherman, Cam Heyward, others bash NFL for considering potential rule change

The NFL is reportedly considering banning “hip drop” tackles, per NFL’s CMO Allen Sills, via Dov Kleiman. Past and present NFL players have not taken kindly to the news, although nothing is official as of this juncture. The #NFL is planning to have an "active conversation" this offseason about possibly banning the “hip drop” tackles, […] The post Richard Sherman, Cam Heyward, others bash NFL for considering potential rule change appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Josh Jacobs’ Raiders contract status draws ‘consensus’ opinion at Senior Bowl

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs will be getting the franchise tag — if the ‘consensus’ opinion at this weekend’s Senior Bowl can be trusted. Jacobs is at the end of his NFL contract and scheduled to hit the free agent market unless he resigns in Vegas or receives the franchise tag from the organization. A former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jacobs had the best season of his career in 2022-23 for the Raiders; he rushed for a career-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
Vikings land Brian Flores as new defensive coordinator

Following a dreadful defensive performance this past season, the Minnesota Vikings have decided on their next defensive coordinator. The Vikings are hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant coach Brian Flores to become Minnesota’s new DC, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Flores spent one season with the Steelers after serving as the Miami Dolphins head coach […] The post Vikings land Brian Flores as new defensive coordinator appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Patrick Mahomes gets brutally honest on playing through ankle injury in Super Bowl 57

Patrick Mahomes might be playing on one healthy leg next Sunday, but the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback is going to do everything he can to bring the city its second Super Bowl in four years. Mahomes confirmed he would be playing through his high ankle sprain in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, per […] The post Patrick Mahomes gets brutally honest on playing through ankle injury in Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

