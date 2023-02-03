Read full article on original website
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
(Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of its workforce, sending the company's shares down about 18% in aftermarket trade. "Growing rapidly over the last few years, and especially through the pandemic, we hired ahead...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
Mattel expects 2023 profit below estimates as inflation dampens demand
(Reuters) -Mattel Inc projected 2023 earnings below expectations on Wednesday, as stubbornly high inflation is likely to impact consumer spending on its Fisher-Price toys and Barbie dolls. The company's shares were down about 12% in extended trading, having also missed fourth-quarter revenue and profit estimates. While the toy industry has...
investing.com
Plains GP Holdings earnings missed by $0.41, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.33, $0.41 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.95B versus the consensus estimate of $15.02B. Plains GP Holdings's stock price closed at $13.20. It is up 1.62% in the last...
investing.com
Vanda earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Vanda (NASDAQ: VNDA) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.12, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.5M versus the consensus estimate of $67.6M. Vanda's stock price closed at $7.15. It is down -33.18% in the last 3 months and down...
investing.com
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
investing.com
JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) has cut hundreds of mortgage employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, hours after the company announced plans to hire some bankers. "We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles...
investing.com
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
investing.com
Asian shares track Wall Street lower amid chorus of Fed speakers
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as a number of Federal Reserve speakers echoed Chair Jerome Powell in saying that interest rates are set to go higher, capping risk sentiment, while the dollar hovered near one-month highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan...
investing.com
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce
The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
investing.com
Carlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter distributable earnings tumbled 52% year-on-year, as the private equity firm cashed out on fewer investments as dealmaking slowed. The decline was steeper than the 41% decline reported last month by peer Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Inc and sets a...
investing.com
Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, the U.S. planemaker confirmed Monday. Last month, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022,...
investing.com
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoins Expected to Resume Higher After Dipping
Cryptocurrencies are slow for the last few days, and the reason is most likely a ranged, sideways price action on stocks while USD is recovering. Also, these ranges may not be broken out soon after Powell's speech yesterday who highlighted that the next data will be important if more hikes are needed or not. So the market may not make strong moves till we see US CPI on Feb. 14.
investing.com
S&P 500 takes hit from Google rout, hawkish Fed speak
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Wednesday, as a rout in Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) wounded tech and Federal Reserve officials continued higher for longer interest rates to quell inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62%, or 211 points, the Nasdaq was down 1.6%. Google held...
investing.com
Uber to steal a march on Lyft in resurgent rideshare market
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Inc's revenue growth is set to outpace that of rival Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) as the rideshare firm's presence in major markets around the world gives it the heft to deal with inflationary pressures. Ridesharing companies are starting to recover from pandemic lows as offices reopen...
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
