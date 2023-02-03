ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hoboken Girl’s Galentine’s Week of Giveaways Series 2023

There’s truly nothing like celebrating friendship with your besties. That’s why The Hoboken Girl is thrilled our 5th annual Galentine’s Giveaway Series is back. In the spirit of strong bonds among friends, these giveaways are meant to be enjoyed by a group, giving the winners the perfect opportunity to round up the gang for some fun and exciting activities. The series takes place from Tuesday, February 7th to Sunday, February 12th. So set a reminder and check out @TheHobokenGirl on Instagram each day this week to tag your pals and enter to win some fantastic local prizes. See below for all of the details.
10 Hudson County Locations the Real Housewives of NJ Have Visited

On February 7th, the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey return to our screens for the highly-anticipated Season 13 premiere. With the introduction of two new housewives, the ongoing Gorga-Guidice feud, and Teresa’s wedding hair (enough said), loyal fans predict this season will be the juiciest yet. At the table before it’s flipped, we’ve rounded up a list of spots in Hudson County + beyond that the housewives have visited — just for fun and to get you ready for some Jersey nostalgia. Read on for a stroll down memory lane (read: a very-over-the-limit drive down the NJ turnpike) + get excited for the drama to come in RHONJ Season 13.
28 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s been another busy week in Hudson County. Among the headlines: Patel Brothers’ expansion project begins in Journal Square, and the end result will take include a sit-down bistro area; a suspect was charged in a Hoboken hit-and-run; and Bayonne receives a $1 million grant for its Buddy Baseball program. Read on to learn more.
Summer at The Hudson School: Everything You Need to Know

Sometimes the biggest challenge of summer break can be finding interesting ways to occupy your children’s time. Luckily for local parents, The Hudson School, located at 601 Park Avenue in Hoboken, is launching an expanded summer camp program. With registration available now, this is a great option for students to continue learning, growing, and challenging themselves in the summer months. Keep reading to learn more about Summer @ The Hudson School and some of the incredible opportunities it provides students in the community.
