Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
The one where they have a baby; real-life “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” use surrogacy to create a family
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Almost four million babies are born each year in the U.S. Fewer than 1.000 of them are born via surrogacy. One Rapid City couple chose surrogacy to fulfill their dream of becoming a family. In October 2021, I shared a story that seemed like it...
KEVN
Annual youth day brings students to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo hosted their annual youth day at the Monument. More than 200 children in the FFA and the 4-H club from across the mid-west to compete in a variety of activities. Starting in the morning, kids could participate...
newscenter1.tv
Famous Sturgis saloon prepares for a “crappy” time at upcoming fundraiser event
STURGIS, S.D.– For almost 10 years, The Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis is preparing to take part in the annual Nemo 500 Outhouse Races. The annual races are some of the multiple events taking place to help raise money for the Naja Shrine Kids Transportation Fund. Outhouse racer Builder for the saloon Mick McAuley explains more about their participation and why they come back to participate.
KEVN
The livestock is out, and cleaning crews are in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The livestock is out, and cleaning crews are in, as the 2023 Stock Show and Rodeo finished last weekend. Crews started the cleanup process at the Monument Saturday night in preparation for upcoming events. “For us, it’s not a question, you can’t go about it...
sdpb.org
Tribal sovereignty embraced in new Oyate Health Center
The Oyate Health Center sits on a plot in west Rapid City on the campus of the old Sioux San Hospital. It opened its doors for the first time Monday. Jerilyn Church is president and CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Health Board. She said while bittersweet, leaving Sioux San represents a reclamation of tribal sovereignty.
KEVN
Sturgis legislative cracker barrel
More than 200 students went head to head during the annual youth day on the last day of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. To prevent gum disease, tooth decay, and stinky dog breath, it is important to have hygienic teeth-brushing tendencies for our four-legged friends. Adult day centers...
KEVN
A ‘Rural’ Badlands emergency medical service is a month away from shutting down
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 15 percent of the U.S. population lives in “rural” areas, and these people often encounter various barriers when accessing emergency services. The Mount Rushmore State is no different. In Wall, the ambulance service is in danger of closing because of financial and...
KEVN
Adult day centers provide a home away from home for the elderly and disabled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Being responsible for the safety and well-being of an elderly or disabled loved one can take a toll on family members but adult day centers can offer some relief. The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills offers a home away from home for the...
KEVN
Pool looks to build strong program at Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Courtney Pool is in her first season as head coach of the Sturgis girls basketball team. She is no stranger to the program as she previously worked as a Scoopers assistant when her sister Jordan Proefrock served as the head coach.
newscenter1.tv
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
KEVN
Cowboys take final ride at Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the final day of Rodeo Rapid City, fans were treated to a special matinee performance featuring some of the world’s top cowboys. Plus, the Badlands Sabres were unable to wrap up their home schedule with a bang as they fell victim to the Great Falls Americans. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
KEVN
Street sweepers work to clean up the streets of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While they don’t fight fires or chase down criminals, street sweepers play a key role in keeping Rapid City clean. In the past three years, the city’s Street Department crews have swept up more than 2,500 tons of trash from the gutter lines.
newscenter1.tv
Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old located safely
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Authorities say Brooklyn Kline was reported missing Sunday morning. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown. She is described as...
kelo.com
DCI to investigate Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City police shooting is under investigation. Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred around noon Friday, Feb. 3. Rapid City police officers were called to a business for a call...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, […]
mitchellnow.com
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage at gas station in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene. The suspect then brought the clerk outside with the knife still held near her. In a release sent Friday evening, the Attorney General’s Office said that the suspect refused commands to surrender before he was shot. He died later at a hospital.
kotatv.com
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man found dead in his jail cell early Wednesday morning. He is 56-year-old Floyd Joseph Slow Bear of Rapid City. An autopsy was conducted but no information was released, although Wednesday, the sheriff’s office...
Comments / 0