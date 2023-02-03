Read full article on original website
Claire Lucy Chauffe Bernard
Claire Lucy Chauffe Bernard passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 80. She was born on Friday, November 13, 1942 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Clara Chauffe and the late Edgar Chauffe. She was a lifelong resident of Saint Bernard, Louisiana until moving to Tickfaw, Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. Claire worked at the Maison Blanche Department Store and the match factory in New Orleans when she was young, and after her marriage to Adam Bernard, she devoted her life to being a wife, homemaker, and mother. She loved to shop, especially at garage sales. Claire was quick to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was also a devout Christian, holding her faith close to her heart.
Millard F. Humphrey, Jr.
Millard, age 85, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was a resident of Ponchatoula , LA. Millard was originally from Johnson City, Tennessee, but moved to Baton Rouge, New Orleans, then resided in Kenner for over 20 years raising his family. After retiring, Millard moved to Hammond and Ponchatoula with his wife of 67 years. He started loving airplanes at the young age of 10 years old. Millard had hundreds of model planes and even into his adult life he loved remote control airplanes. He also played guitar in a band called the Hank Jones Band at the nursing home and he loved listening to music. Some of his most fond memories included volunteering at Kenner Regional, traveling, and cruising. Millard was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
Steven Michael Miller
Steven Michael Miller of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the age of 74. He was born on Tuesday, July 13, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa. Steven was formerly a resident of St. Bernard and was currently residing in Tickfaw. He was a...
David Robert Kenny
David Robert Kenny, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, LA. He was born on May 1, 1947, in Carrollton, GA, a resident of Bogalusa and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. David was a veteran having served his country in the United States Navy from June 1967 until March 1971 and in the United States Army from May 1987 until December 1989. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #24.
Charles “Mikey” Michael Wayne Bailey
Charles “Mikey” Michael Wayne Bailey passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence in Lutcher, Louisiana at the age of 41. He was born on February 20, 1981, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Linda and Charles Bailey. He was a custom carpenter and cabinet maker for over 25 years. He was a proud father and loved his children and family with all his heart. Mikey enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and was happiest just being with his family.
Joshua Matthew Sibley
JOSHUA MATTHEW SIBLEY, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born in Baton Rouge, and a resident of Walker, Louisiana. He was an electrician by trade and loved LSU sports. He was a loving father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to all who knew and loved him. Joshua is survived by his two sons, Jace Valenti and Brayden Sibley, step-son, Landon Bergeron, his father, Joey Lee Sibley and wife, Rachel, a brother, Jason Sibley; his grandmother and the apple of his eye, Sandy Labruzzo, a sister, Fallyn Garofalo Parrett, a brother, Ryan Garofalo and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his longtime partner, Kristal Bergeron. Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Labruzzo, his uncle, Kevin Labruzzo and maternal grandfather, Frank Labruzzo; his paternal grandparents, Jerry Darrell Sibley and Grace K. Sibley; his uncles, Jerry Sibley, Jr., Robert Young, Sr. and Kevin Benton.
Russell Earl Varvel
Russell Earl Varvel passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 5, 1945. He is survived by his loving wife Valerie Jane Hamilton Varvel of 59 years; his daughter, Carla Barthe (Ernie); his granddaughter, Taylor Barthe. He is also survived by beloved in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.
Diane Hymel Butscher
Diane Hymel Butscher, 75, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at her home on January 26, 2023. She was born on July 25, 1947, to Emile and Mickey LeBourgeois Hymel. Diane was a graduate of Hammond High School and Southeastern Louisiana University where she received her bachelor's degree in education....
Elliot Martin Smith
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Elliot Martin “Bob,” “Bullet” Smith joined the love of his life, Joan, in heaven. He was 94. Bob leaves behind his five children, Michael, Laurel, Mitchell, Mark, and Glen, his daughters-in-law, Gina and Laura, and his son-in-law, Tommy. Also left to cherish his memory are his ten grandchildren, Sabrina, Mitch, Ashley, Meagan, Dale, Alexa, Taylor, Eli, Matthew, and Sophia, and his eleven great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Alex, Donovan, Emmy, Brennan, Dylan, Jayce, Ella, Vivian, Alayna, and Avery…all of whom lovingly refer to him as “Popsy.”
Shirley Bourgeois
Shirley Bennett Bourgeois, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on July 31, 1931, in Amite, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Farley Bennett and Cora Lou Harper Bennett. Shirley worked as a stock room manager for numerous department stores including Rose's and Beall Ladyman until she retired. She was very independent and loved retired life where she could go out shopping and visiting family.
Kyle Jacob Helms
Kyle, age 24, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was a resident of Holden, LA. Kyle was always happy go-lucky and so full of life. He was known for his big heart and for being exceptionally polite. Kyle enjoyed being outdoors, especially on the water. He loved fishing and hunting with his dad and brother. Kyle loved his family deeply and was most happy spending time with the ones he loved. He was able to make friends with anyone and he had a smile on his face. Kyle was a one of a kind with a beautiful soul. He will be forever missed.
Mary Barbara Mixon Kinchen
Mary Barbara Mixon Kinchen of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on Monday, January 12, 1942, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Charles and Barbara Varnado Mixon. Mary was a graduate of Ponchatoula High School class of 1960, a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, and was an elementary school teacher. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula and had a strong Christian faith. Mary taught Sunday School, sang in choirs, and loved to sing, decorate, and watch Notre Dame football.
Marsha Maddox Smalley
Marsha Maddox Smalley passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was on January 14, 1950. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral services at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Avenue, Covington Louisiana on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM with visitation on Wednesday beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.
Tony David Johnson
Tony David Johnson, 53, passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2023. Tony was an avid outdoorsman and a devoted husband and father. With a quick wit and a helping hand, Tony was always found outside teaching his children how to fish, repair a motor, or imparting a life lesson.
J&M Industries, Inc. celebrates 50 years milestone
PONCHATOULA---February 2023 marks the 50th Anniversary Year of J&M Industries, Inc. (J&M), a family-owned and operated business. This milestone is a significant achievement for J&M on its mission to provide excellence and innovation to the many industries they serve. The Company has grown from a two-person operation recycling used coffee bags in a garage in New Orleans to one of the premier tarp manufacturers in the United States, employing over 100 people nationwide.
Weekend overdose deaths concern St. Tammany Parish Coroner
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is sounding the alarm after three apparent overdose deaths in the last 24 hours. Since Saturday evening, a 39-year-old male in Bush, a 34-year-old male in Pearl River, and a 37-year-old male in Slidell have died of suspected opioid overdoses. Autopsies will be...
BASEBALL: Southeastern picked second in Southland preseason poll
HAMMOND, La. – Three members of the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program earned a spot on the Southland Conference’s Preseason All-Conference Team and conference peers picked the Lions second in the preseason poll, the league office announced Friday. Dalton Aspholm, Bryce Grizzaffi and Will Kinzeler represent the Lions...
Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery
AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
TPG crews plan closure of Hoover Road for cross drain work on Feb. 20
PONCHATOULA—In order to install new cross drain pipes at two different locations in the soon-to-be constructed roundabout at Sisters Road, Tangipahoa Parish road crews will close Hoover Road on Monday, Feb. 20. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the work has been scheduled in conjunction with the Mardi Gras...
MBB: McFarlane’s career day can’t overcome hot-shooting Islanders
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team got a career game out of Roger McFarlane, but a first half that saw the Lions get outscored by 20 points by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was too much to overcome, falling to the Islanders 83-72 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
