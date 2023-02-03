Read full article on original website
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation. Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.
Rosebud Sioux tribal council votes to give itself $10k bonuses
MISSION, S.D. - By a vote of seven to six on Monday, The Rosebud Sioux Tribal council voted in favor of approving a “lump sum” payment of $10,000 to each “council member and officer.”. The funds are coming out of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed...
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man found dead in his jail cell early Wednesday morning. He is 56-year-old Floyd Joseph Slow Bear of Rapid City. An autopsy was conducted but no information was released, although Wednesday, the sheriff’s office...
