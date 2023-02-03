Read full article on original website
CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 67
Percentages: FG .328, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Pierre-Louis 3-3, Norris 2-6, Anderson 1-10, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Norris). Turnovers: 7 (Keat Tong 3, Kelly, Mitchell, Pierre-Louis, Wishart). Steals: 3 (Sanni 2, Mitchell). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
LA SALLE 73, SAINT JOSEPH'S 65
Percentages: FG .435, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Nickelberry 4-6, Brantley 2-4, Brickus 2-4, H.Drame 1-2, Shepherd 1-3, F.Drame 0-1, Gill 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Marrero 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Brantley 4, Brickus 2, F.Drame 2, Gill 2, Nickelberry 2, H.Drame). Steals:...
Beyond Expectations | Rio Americano Basketball Nears Rare Title
Fueled By A Senior-Heavy Roster Aiming To Overachieve, Rio Americano Basketball Can Claim A Capital Athletic League Crown This Week •. It’s been more than 20 years since Rio Americano basketball won the last of its four Sac-Joaquin Section championships. And its 2018 Capital Athletic League championship was one of just two outright league titles earned by the Raiders in coach Chris Jones’ first 14 years at the helm of his alma mater.
