Washington, DC

Cheryl E Preston

Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery

There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
This Tiny Restaurant In Virginia Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Many people travel to Italy for the hand-crafted, made-from-scratch pizzas alone. Yet what if we told you there was a place in Virginia that delivered a comparable experience, save the pricey flight overseas? Lampo Neapolitan Pizza is about as authentic as it gets, and it’s conveniently located in Charlottesville. This tiny restaurant often has a line out the door, and the reason is that the food is just that good. If you enjoy quality pizza made with the finest local ingredients, you owe it to yourself to visit Lampo.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
This Family Restaurant In Virginia Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Family-style dining is always a great way to share a meal, whether you’re dining with relatives or a group of friends. However, finding restaurants that cater to this casual, familiar style is increasingly difficult these days. Fortunately, there are plenty of classic family restaurants in Virginia that offer this very experience. One shining example is Tanglewood Ordinary. Located outside of Richmond, a bit in the country, this delightful eatery is so worth the trip.
MAIDENS, VA
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Virginia?

Virginia is home to many beautiful lakes, but none are quite as impressive as the John H. Kerr Reservoir. Also known as Buggs Island Lake, it is the largest lake in the state spanning over 50,000 acres, and offers a wide variety of recreational activities for visitors and residents alike. From boating and fishing to swimming and camping, the John H. Kerr Reservoir has something to offer everyone. In this article, we will take a closer look at this stunning lake and all it has to offer. From its history and natural environment to its recreational opportunities and annual events, we’ll explore everything you need to know about the John H. Kerr Reservoir. Whether you’re a local resident or planning a visit, this guide will help you make the most of your time on the lake.
VIRGINIA STATE
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
We Bet You Didn’t Know This Small Town In Virginia Was Home To The Oldest Inn In America

Virginia has some pretty impressive claims to fame. For instance, did you know our state is home to the oldest inn in America? The title belongs to the Wayside Inn, which you’ll find in the small town of Middletown, Virginia. The inn, which is officially known as the Wayside Inn & Larrick’s Tavern, opened its doors in 1797, which makes it the oldest continuously-operated inn in the country. To visit this storied place is to travel back in time. Curious to learn more?
MIDDLETOWN, VA
Yale honors a young black scientist after a neighbor falsely reported the 9-year-old to the police

The spotted lanternfly has received a lot of attention recently. The beautifully colored yet highly invasive and destructive species has expanded rapidly. The people were encouraged to trample on apple and maple trees, among other vegetation, whenever they saw the flash of red and speckled wings. A 9-year-old Black girl named Bobbi Wilson decided to attempt something similar in her hometown of Caldwell, New Jersey. A neighbor contacted the authorities to report a "suspicious" individual as she destroyed the animals with a non-toxic, homemade spray, as per My Modern Met.
CALDWELL, NJ
This Restaurant Hidden In Maryland’s Horse Country Just May Be The Best Steakhouse In The State

The state of Maryland may be known for seafood, but that doesn’t mean we don’t also have great steak, comfort food, and more. In fact, the following local restaurant is one of the best steakhouses in the Old Line State, and in the entire country, too. This hidden eatery is known for its dry-age steak and other meaty menu items that are sure to satisfy any carnivore. Read on for the delicious details, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop

There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
VIRGINIA STATE
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Maryland

Maryland’s large cities usually have their fair share of award-winning restaurants, but what about Maryland’s small towns? The following area actually has more amazing eateries than you may think, including The Carriage House Inn, which is both delicious and beautiful. Read on to learn more about this small town restaurant in Maryland, and prepare for a delectable meal to remember.
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting

WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
WASHINGTON, DC
