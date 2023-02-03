ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

No significant damage from WNY earthquake

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it was quite an eye-opening experience early Monday morning with that unexpected jolt and some noise, we, fortunately, did not get the major seismic activity that has occurred with devastating effects elsewhere like Turkey. So now some words of reassurance from other local experts who...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Folks in West Seneca react to the earthquake

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The earthquake sent people running Monday morning, unsure of whether an explosion had happened or their house was hit by something. "It woke me up, and I literally felt the house shake. So nothing fell off the walls, it wasn't that drastic, but it was enough for me," said Judith Powers.
WEST SENECA, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
2 On Your Side

WNYers share their earthquake videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New York residents were awoken Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. USGS reported that 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected and was centered about 2 kilometers northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the...
WEST SENECA, NY
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy