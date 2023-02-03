Read full article on original website
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it was quite an eye-opening experience early Monday morning with that unexpected jolt and some noise, we, fortunately, did not get the major seismic activity that has occurred with devastating effects elsewhere like Turkey. So now some words of reassurance from other local experts who...
Folks in West Seneca react to the earthquake
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The earthquake sent people running Monday morning, unsure of whether an explosion had happened or their house was hit by something. "It woke me up, and I literally felt the house shake. So nothing fell off the walls, it wasn't that drastic, but it was enough for me," said Judith Powers.
USGS reports earthquake in Erie County
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
WNYers share their earthquake videos
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New York residents were awoken Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. USGS reported that 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected and was centered about 2 kilometers northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the...
Earthquake expert says Buffalo quake too small to cause major damage
U.B. professor discusses earthquake size, differences from Turkey's recent quake, and more.
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Buffalo, New York area
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook Western New York early Monday morning.
Did you feel it? Western New Yorkers awaken to a 3.8 magnitude earthquake
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Western new Yorkers woke up Monday to a ‘boom’ and a ‘shake’, lighting up 911 lines and calls to WBEN. Callers to WBEN report hearing a loud boom and feeling a shake.
What was the largest earthquake in Buffalo?
Where does the February 2023 earthquake rank? These are the largest earthquakes to hit Buffalo and Western New York, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were shook awake on Monday morning by an earthquake. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 4.2 magnitude quake was detected in the Buffalo region. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the way in Wilson to Hamburg who felt the...
Buffalo, New York, area is hit with the strongest earthquake in 40 years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, with a depth of 1.86 miles, around 6:15 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz...
Expert analysis: Earthquake engineer provides details of latest earthquake in WNY
Many people around Western New York heard a loud boom and were shook awake early this morning due to an earthquake measuring 3.8 in magnitude, making it one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Buffalo in the last 40 years.
