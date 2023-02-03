Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
Related
Arrest Made in Last Monday’s Attack and Shooting of Nashville Woman
Detectives this morning charged Michael A. Green, 19, with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated kidnapping for attacking and shooting a 26-year-old Nashville woman last Monday night as she walked on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Wood. Relentless investigation by members of the MNPD’s Non-Lethal Shooting Team and...
WSMV
Gallatin Police search for 2 accused of breaking into cars at Civic Center
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two men who were accused of several vehicle burglaries at the Gallatin Civic Center. Eric Mondesir and Khalil Pass allegedly went to the Civic Center on Jan. 20 at 210 Albert Gallatin...
Alleged copper wire thief caught after series of burglaries at Nashville business
After a series of burglaries at an insulation supply company, Nashville police reportedly caught one of the suspected burglars with a large amount of copper wire stuffed in his backpack.
WSMV
Florida homicide suspect arrested in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person accused of a Florida homicide was arrested in Clarksville on Friday, Feb. 3. In Florida, a missing person release was issued for 28-year-old Gianni Coto on Jan. 25, after he was reported missing by a family member. Officials with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office...
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-24 in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the interstate early Tuesday morning. According to MNPD, the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on I-24 East just before the split with I-40 in South Nashville. A pedestrian ran in front of a truck traveling east on I-24 and was hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrz.com
Man booked for kidnapping, robbery after LSU med student was shot in Nashville attack; 2nd suspect still wanted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect was arrested and at least one other is still on the run after an LSU medical student was jumped in a Nashville neighborhood a week ago. Nashville Police announced Sunday that 19-year-old Michael Green was booked into the Davidson County Jail on charges of "attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping."
brproud.com
Man charged with attacking, shooting LSU medical student in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Trimble Road...
Standoff ends in Columbia after man found dead inside bedroom of home
Columbia Police were on the scene of a standoff situation early Monday morning after a man fired shots at officers. The standoff ended at 3:20 p.m. when police made entry into the home.
WSMV
TDOT contractor injured in deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died and another was hurt following an early morning crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday. Two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes at Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. A 29-year-old woman driving...
WKRN
Liquor store frustrated with thefts
Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy...
WSMV
Hours-long Maury County standoff ends after man dies
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man involved in a standoff with Maury County authorities on Monday was found dead inside a home, police said. Columbia Police said the man, 47-year-old Antonio Hardy, died at about 3:20 p.m. after Columbia officers entered the home. Hardy was found dead in a bedroom.
Employees feel threatened after shoplifters hit Donelson liquor store twice
A Donelson liquor store has taken measures into their own hands after alleged thieves struck twice, stealing expensive liquor and allegedly threatening employees with violence.
Maury County barricade situation ends
An incident in Columbia ended after a man shot at officers and barricaded himself inside a home for hours Monday.
WSMV
2 hospitalized after wreck involving motorcycle shuts down road
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with injuries involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Monday evening. The wreck happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street. Officials shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street to investigate.
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
WSMV
Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
Suspects sought after fleeing deadly crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.
WSMV
South Nashville apartment burns 4 times in 5 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the fourth time in five years a fire destroyed an apartment building in the same South Nashville complex on Sunday night. The fire began around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night at the Hickory Creek Apartments off Vultee Boulevard. “I’m sitting on my laptop and I’m...
WKRN
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
Separate Hopkinsville crashes send two men to Nashville hospital
Two men were reportedly brought to the same Middle Tennessee hospital after being severely injured in two separate crashes in Kentucky on Saturday.
Comments / 0