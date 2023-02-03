ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Florida homicide suspect arrested in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person accused of a Florida homicide was arrested in Clarksville on Friday, Feb. 3. In Florida, a missing person release was issued for 28-year-old Gianni Coto on Jan. 25, after he was reported missing by a family member. Officials with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-24 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the interstate early Tuesday morning. According to MNPD, the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on I-24 East just before the split with I-40 in South Nashville. A pedestrian ran in front of a truck traveling east on I-24 and was hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
wbrz.com

Man booked for kidnapping, robbery after LSU med student was shot in Nashville attack; 2nd suspect still wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect was arrested and at least one other is still on the run after an LSU medical student was jumped in a Nashville neighborhood a week ago. Nashville Police announced Sunday that 19-year-old Michael Green was booked into the Davidson County Jail on charges of "attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping."
NASHVILLE, TN
brproud.com

Man charged with attacking, shooting LSU medical student in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Trimble Road...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TDOT contractor injured in deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died and another was hurt following an early morning crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday. Two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes at Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. A 29-year-old woman driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Liquor store frustrated with thefts

Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hours-long Maury County standoff ends after man dies

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man involved in a standoff with Maury County authorities on Monday was found dead inside a home, police said. Columbia Police said the man, 47-year-old Antonio Hardy, died at about 3:20 p.m. after Columbia officers entered the home. Hardy was found dead in a bedroom.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

2 hospitalized after wreck involving motorcycle shuts down road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with injuries involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Monday evening. The wreck happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard at Plum Street. Officials shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street to investigate.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

South Nashville apartment burns 4 times in 5 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the fourth time in five years a fire destroyed an apartment building in the same South Nashville complex on Sunday night. The fire began around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night at the Hickory Creek Apartments off Vultee Boulevard. “I’m sitting on my laptop and I’m...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
MEMPHIS, TN

