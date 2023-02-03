Read full article on original website
Robert Pattinson Will No Longer Be the Only Batman in the DC Extended Universe
DC Studios boss James Gunn recently announced there's another Batman movie in the works, but it doesn't star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape
After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
The Brave and The Bold: Why the DCU's Batman May Not Be Bruce Wayne
Last week, DC fans got the news that they had long been waiting for when James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the first projects that will make up DC Studios new DC Universe. Dubbed "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters", the initial slate will include ten projects spread over five television series and five films and ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest DC News: James Gunn says ‘The Flash’ only resets ‘some’ of the DCU and asks fans whether Superman should take off his underwear
DC is continuing its domination of the headlines even days out from DC Studios and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcement of the studio’s upcoming slate of projects, which will serve as the groundwork of the much-anticipated new DCU universal rebranding. But Gunn is already warning fans to not expect a system-wide reboot. The Suicide Squad director says to expect a more surgical process and not a total demolition…
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Legion of Super-Heroes Star Harry Shum Jr. on What Draws him to Franchises Like DC and Grey's Anatomy
Somewhere in between appearing in the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once and landing a gig on primetime staple Grey's Anatomy, actor Harry Shum, Jr. found time to provide the voice of Brainiac 5 in Legion of Super-Heroes, a DC Universe animated feature film that hits Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD today. In the movie, ...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
ComicBook
Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Addresses Latest Casting Rumors
Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed a very intricately thought out DC Studios slate that included a bunch of new projects. Among those projects were Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, The Authority, Creature Commandos, Swamp Thing and even a Green Lantern series titled Lanterns. Superman: Legacy is probably the most interesting of the bunch because not only is Gunn writing the film, both he and Safran hope for him to direct, but it's still up in the air. The film will be releasing on July 11th, 2025 and not only does it not have a director attached, it hasn't even begun looking for the next Man of Steel. A Twitter account that goes by the handle of @DCULeaks posted a baseless rumor that casting for Superman has begun with a random actor as the top contender and the DC Studios co-CEO quickly debunked it.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again: New Cast Information Could Signal Return of Tracksuit Mafia
Marvel Studios' stab at a Daredevil story is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, and more cast information has started to surface regarding the upcoming Disney+ project. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the roles they first originated on the Netflix series. That means this latest round of casting news includes breakdowns for only new roles, joining the other handful of actors that have already been cast in similar positions.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Screenings Reveal How Many Post-Credits Scenes the Movie Has
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters next week and on Monday, the film had its red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles with members of the media and select guests getting to check out the eagerly anticipated Marvel Studios film -- and then share their initial thoughts about the film thereafter. While most of the ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors Set up Kang's Arrival at Marvel Premiere
On last night's red carpet for the premiere of Marvel's Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors both teased what fans can expect from the arrival of Kang. Played by Majors, Kang is set to be the next big threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will square off with the ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Reveals His Lying Tactics for the MCU
William Jackson Harper revealed how he tried to avoid lying about his secret role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The latest cast listing for the third Ant-Man film alerted fans to the character The Good Place star is playing, which is named Quaz. It doesn't appear that Quaz has a direct comparison to an ...
EW.com
Hogwarts Legacy seemingly introduces Harry Potter's first trans character amid J.K. Rowling controversy
The wizarding world of Harry Potter has introduced its first transgender character in the midst of on-going controversies around author J.K. Rowling's statements about trans people. Hogwarts Legacy, the hotly anticipated open-world role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter, features a character called Sirona Ryan, a witch that...
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
