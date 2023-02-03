Looking for a little more adventure? Our 2023 Overnight Camps Guide

Looking for DAY CAMPS?Click HERE for our 2023 Day Camp Guide

6 Points Sports Academy- a URJ Summer Camp, 360 Asheville School Road,Asheville, NC, 561-208-1650, 6pointssports.org/summer-2023.

Adventure Treks, P.O. Box 1321, Flat Rock, NC, 888-954-5555, info@adventuretreks.com, adventuretreks.com.

Asbury Hills Camp & Retreat Center, 150 Asbury Drive, Cleveland, SC, 864-836-3711, office@asburyhills.org, asburyhills.org/summer-camp.

Blue Star Camps, P.O. Box 1029, Hendersonville, NC, 828-692-3591, info@blustarcamps.com, bluestarcamps.com. Founded in 1948, Blue Star is a privately owned and operated Jewish residential camp in Hendersonville. Campers are encouraged to venture outside of their “comfort zones,” to be open to new experiences, and to participate wholeheartedly in the camp activities that genuinely interest and excite them. Varied session offerings are based on the camper's age. Details are online.

Camp Arrowhead for Boys, camparrowhead.com, 828-435-5091, 1415 Cabin Creek Road, Zirconia. Rising grades 1 – 11. Camp Arrowhead is a traditional boy's summer camp on 217 acres in the mountains of southern WNC. Campers are able to participate in a variety of activities, including blacksmithing, archery, bushcraft (outdoor skills), and woodworking. Sessions range from 1 – 4 weeks.

Camp Cedar Cliff, campcedarcliff.org 828-450-3331, camp@campcedarcliff.org, 5 Porters Cove Road, Asheville. Day camps (rising grades K – 5) and overnight camps (rising grades 2 – 10) are offered beginning the week of June 12. Details are online.

Camps Chosatonga and Kahdalea, 2500 Morgan Mill Road, Brevard, NC, 828-884-6834, TwoFunCamps.com.

Camp Glen Arden, 1261 Cabin Creek Road, Zirconia, NC, 828-692-8362, campglenarden.com.

Camp Green Cove, 617 Green Cove Road, Zirconia, NC, 828-692-6355, greencove.com. Founded in 1945, Camp Green Cove is a traditional and unique summer camp for girls ages 6-17. Registration and session details are online.

Camp Greystone, 21 Camp Greystone Lane, Zirconia, NC, 828-693-3182, campgreystone.com. Camp Greystone is a Christian camp for girls located in the mountains of North Carolina. Details and registration information are online.

Camp Grier, 985 Camp Grier Road, Old Fort, NC, 828-668-7793, campgrier.org. Camp descriptions and registration links are online.

Camp Henry, 25 Wormy Chestnut Lane, Canton, NC, 828-646-0095, lakelogan.org/camphenry. Camp Henry is a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina and located in Haywood County at Lake Logan, 40 minutes west of Asheville.

Camp Highlander, 42 Dalton Road, Mills River, NC, 828-891-7721, camphighlander.com. Camp promotes the core values of courage, honesty, integrity and faith. Camps for girls and boys are offered. Details are online.

Camp Hollymont for Girls, 339 Nacoochee Drive, Rabun Gap, GA, hollymont.com. Camp Hollymont is a privately owned, Christian camp for girls ages 7–15. Details are online.

Camps Kahdalea and Chosatonga, 2500 Morgan Mill Road, Brevard, NC, 828-884-6834, TwoFunCamps.com.

Camp Judaea, 48 Camp Judaea Lane, Hendersonville, NC, 404-634-7883, campjudaea.org. Ages 7 – 15. Established in 1961, Camp Judaea is a small, Jewish, Israel-centered summer camp community for children ages 7 – 15 located in Hendersonville. Camp Judaea is a pluralist Jewish community that celebrates the diversity of Jewish life around the world bringing together campers and staff from every denomination. More details are online.

Camp Kanuga, 130 Kanuga Chapel Road, Hendersonville, NC, 828-692-9136, kanuga.org. Camp Kanuga is an American Camp Association-accredited coed summer camp affiliated with The Episcopal Church, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina. Registration and session details are online.

Camp Merri-Mac, 1123 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC, 828-669-8766, merri-mac.com. Merri-Mac is a Christian summer camp for girls that helps campers grow through friends and adventure. Details are online.

Camp Mondamin, 413 Mondamin Road, Zirconia, NC, 828-693-7446, mondamin.com. Founded in 1922, Mondamin is a traditional and unique summer camp for boys, ages 6-17. Registration and session details are online.

Camp Pinewood, 300 Orrs Camp Road, Hendersonville, NC, 828-692-6239, camppinewood.net. Camp Pinewood is an independent, private camp located in Western North Carolina. Details and session information are online.

Camp Pinnacle, P.O. Box 1339, Flat Rock, NC, 855-378-1928, camppinnacle.com. View dates and rates, as well as camp details and adventure options online.

Camp Rockmont for Boys, 375 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC, 828-686-3885, rockmont.com. Camp Rockmont is a Christian summer camp for boys, located in the mountains of North Carolina, that focuses on growth in self-confidence, independence, leadership ability and character. Details are online.

Camp Saint Christopher, stchristopher.org, 843-768-1337, 2810 Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island, SC. Grades K – 12. Camp Saint Christopher serves campers of all ages with a team of enthusiastic, college-age Christian leaders. In addition to attending staff training, summer staff members hold current First Aid and CPR certifications, and waterfront activity leaders are all Lifeguard Certified. Campers are divided into activity groups, each guided by trained staff members. These groups spend a portion of each day together, taking part in activities such as sailing, kayaking, nature hikes, a team-building challenge course, canteen, swimming on the beach, chapel, and more. More than a dozen sessions are offered for summer 2023.

Camp Tekoa, 211 Thomas Road, Hendersonville, NC, 828-692-6516, camptekoa.org. Tekoa offers a wide variety of summer resident and day camps for boys and girls, including elementary day camp, and resident camps for elementary, middle and high school students. Tekoa also offers Adventure Camps for middle and high school students. Details and registration information are online.

Camp Timberlake, 707 Dink Cannon Road, Marion, NC, 828-669-8766, email@camptimberlake.com, camptimberlake.com. Timberlake is a Christian summer camp for boys that offers campers a summer of fun, recreation, and character development. Details are online.

Camp Ton-A-Wandah, 300 W. Ton-A-Wandah Road, Hendersonville, NC, 828-692-4251, camptonawandah.com. Ages 5-16. Camp Ton-A-Wandah is a residential summer camp for girls on 365 acres of mountainous terrain including streams, trails and a cascading waterfall. Details and registration are online. Camp Ton-A-Wandah has become a place of childhood memories for young girls since 1933. Starter session (rising grades K – 6) $1,900, two-weeks session (first year campers only) $4,250, three-weeks session $5,250.

Camp WaBak, 36 Camp WaBak Road, Marietta. SC, 800-849-4475, customercare@gssc-mm.org, gssc-mm.org. Girls in grades K – 12. Traditional camp sessions provide girls the chance to explore weekly themes through a girl-led lens. Girls work together in their age-level groups to plan their week and determine what activities they take part in. Themed activities are incorporated through badge work, individually chosen activities, and all-camp activity sessions. Cost (unless otherwise noted): $250 for half week/$475 for full week ($25 member discount, $50 Early Bird Discount on full weeks only), $50 deposit. Camp options include equestrian, adventure tripping, and leadership specialty sessions. Equestrian campers attend barn sessions for part of their day and then take part in traditional activities like swimming, archery, and hiking for the second half of the day. Adventure tripping for older girls allows campers grade 8 and older to experience a range of off-camp fun such as white water rafting and high ropes courses.

Camp Wayfarer for Boys and Girls, One Red Bird Song Road, Flat Rock, NC, info@campwayfarer.com, campwayfarer.com. Tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina near Asheville, Camp Wayfarer is a family-owned and operated overnight camp for boys and girls ages 5 – 16.

Camp Woodie, 8444 Old River Road, Pinewood, SC, wildlifeedcenter.org/camp-woodie. Camp Woodie was established by the South Carolina Waterfowl Association in 1995. Details are online.

Clemson University Sports Camps, Clemson, clemson.edu/summer/camps. A wide variety of athletics camps are offered. Details will be available online.

Converse College Athletic Camps, 580 E Main St., Spartanburg, SC, 864-596-9000, govalkyries.com. A variety of Valkyries Athletics Camps are held at Converse College.

Falling Creek Camp, Zirconia, NC, 828-692-0262, fallingcreek.com. Several camp options are available, including summer camp for boys in grades 1 – 10, father/son and family options. Details are online.

Furman University Sports Camps, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC, furman.edu/summer-programs/youth-programs/athletic-programs. A wide variety of summer athletics camps are offered. Details will be available online.

Furman Volleyball Camp - Elite Overnight High School, 3300 Poinsett Highway Alley Gym, Greenville, SC, 864-420-8993, furmanvolleyballcamp@gmail.com, furmanvolleyballcamp.com. July 14 – 15,

Rising grades 9 – 12. Furman Volleyball's Elite Camp is an overnight camp designed for high schoolers that have expectations of an outlook to compete at the collegiate level. A higher level high school or club level playing experience is preferred for athletes in Elite Camp.

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, 9275 Tremont Road, Townsend, TN, gsmit.org/smokiescamp. Summer in the Smokies overnight camp is for ages 4-17. Discovery Camp, Girls in Science, Family Camp, Teen High Backcountry Adventure, and more.

Green River Preserve, 301 Green River Road, Cedar Mountain, NC, greenriverpreserve.org. Green River Preserve is a non-competitive, coed summer camp connecting children with nature. Details and session information are online.

Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center Summer Camp, 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC, 844-465-7866, HolstonCenter.org/Summer-Camp. A wide variety of day and overnight camps are offered. See website for details.

Skyland Camp, P.O. Box 128, Clyde, NC, 828-627-2470, skylandcamp.com. Skyland Camp for girls offers summer sessions, as well as “Grown-Up Girls,” mother-daughter, and family programs. Details are online

SOAR Summer Camp, soarnc.org/dates-rates, 828-456-3435, 226 Soar Lane, Balsam, NC. Ages 8 – 18. Summer camps are specifically designed for youth and young adults with ADHD and learning differences. Camps offer a supportive environment where campers are encouraged to be themselves and are celebrated for their strengths. Summer 2023 includes camps in North Carolina, Wyoming, Florida, California and international locations.

Talisman Summer Camp, 64 Gap Creek Road, Zirconia, NC, 828-697-6313, talismancamps.com. Talisman is a traditional, residential summer camp for campers ages 8 –22 with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD and similarly presenting learning disabilities. Dates and rates for 2023: June 11 – 17 ($2,135),

June 20 – July 2 ($3,770 base camp; $3,965 teen adventures), July 5 – 17 ($3,770 base camp; $3,965 teen adventures), July 20 – Aug. 1 ($3,770 base camp; $3,965 teen adventures), Aug. 4 – 10 ($2,135). See website for more information on groups and programming.

Tiger Golf Academy, Clemson University, 310 Lucas Glover Drive, Clemson, 864-637-8013, TigerGolfAcademy@gmail.com, tigergolfacademy.com. Ages 10-17, June 10 – 14 or June 17 – 21. Overnight and day camps available. Campers are grouped by age and ability. See website for full details and registration.

PARI Summer STEM and Space Exploration Camps, Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute, 1 PARI Drive Rosman, NC, 828-862-5554, pari.edu/camps/summer-camps. Learn how different telescopes work, and use them and real data to explore space just like professional scientists do. Or learn how crucial computer science is to space exploration when you dive into cryptography and satellite communications. Partnering with PARI to host some of these camps is Clemson University, including field trips to the Clemson campus.

Exoplanet Exploration: June 11 – 22, grades 8 – 12Above & Beyond: July 2 – 13, grades 9 – 12Secrets of a Spy Station: June 25 – 30, grades 6 – 8Milky Way Trailblazers: July 16 – 27, grades 9 – 12.

UNC Asheville Summer Pre-College Programs, 1 University Heights, Asheville, NC, 828-251-6960, camps.unca.edu. Rising grades 10 – 12. UNC Asheville’s Pre-College Programs introduce high school students to college-level study, university life, and career options in a dynamic learning environment. Choose from pre-med, river ecology and adventure, ceramics, creative writing, film scoring and sound design, geology and adventure, music composition and songwriting, meteorology, and climate, robotics, rocketry and aerospace engineering. Each one-week program offers deep immersion into an academic topic, challenging activities, and the opportunity to engage with industry professionals. Programs run Sunday – Friday, and each day is filled with both classroom and recreational activity. All programs include hands-on learning and projects, and many programs will feature off-campus excursions. All students live on campus to fully experience university life and the surrounding community. Programs start at $1,350 and include lodging, meals, all course materials, activities, and excursions.

Victory Junction, victoryjunction.org, 336-498-9055, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC. Ages 6 – 16. This program provides medically safe camp experiences filled with discovery, friendship and more, and always at no cost to families. Family weekend camps are also offered, typically in the spring and fall. Look for details online or email camperadmissions@victoryjunction.org.

Summer 2023:Bleeding Disorders/Rheumatology: June 11 – 15CP/Physical Disabilities/Craniofacial: June 18 – 22Sickle Cell: June 25 – 29Neuro/Genetics: July 1 – 4Spina Bifida/Neuromuscular/Skeletal Dysplasia: July 9 – 13Heart/Lung/Kidney: July 16 – 20GI/Oncology/Immunology: July 23 – 27General Session: July 30 – Aug. 3

YMCA Camp Greenville, campgreenville.org, 864-836-3291, jrjohnson@ymcagreenville.org, 4399 YMCA Camp Road, Cleveland, SC.

Family Camps : May 26 – 29, Aug. 6 – 9, Sept. 1 – 4.

: May 26 – 29, Aug. 6 – 9, Sept. 1 – 4. Spectrum & Stargazers : May 5 – 7 and Sept. 15 – 17, all ages. Spring and fall weekends offer families with members who have Down syndrome and autism a camp with family fun.

: May 5 – 7 and Sept. 15 – 17, all ages. Spring and fall weekends offer families with members who have Down syndrome and autism a camp with family fun. Base Camp : Rising grades 2 – 9, June 11 – 17, June 18 – 24, June 25 – July 1, July 2 – 8, July 9 – 15, July 16 – 22, July 23 – 29, July 30 – Aug. 4. Base Camp is a one-week traditional program that offers a well-balanced schedule of activities to suit the interests of any camper. The morning is spent participating in activity rotations with their cabin and in the afternoon during "Truddy Time" campers can choose their activities. Base campers are in cabins in grade-group based divisions. Cost is $1,025 per week ($100 deposit required to reserve your child's space). Financial assistance is available.

: Rising grades 2 – 9, June 11 – 17, June 18 – 24, June 25 – July 1, July 2 – 8, July 9 – 15, July 16 – 22, July 23 – 29, July 30 – Aug. 4. Base Camp is a one-week traditional program that offers a well-balanced schedule of activities to suit the interests of any camper. The morning is spent participating in activity rotations with their cabin and in the afternoon during "Truddy Time" campers can choose their activities. Base campers are in cabins in grade-group based divisions. Cost is $1,025 per week ($100 deposit required to reserve your child's space). Financial assistance is available. Adventure Trips: Rising grades 5 – 6 and 7 – 9 (10 – 12 to be announced), June 11 – 17, June 18 – 24, June 25 – July 1, July 2 – 8, July 9 – 15, July 16 – 22, July 23 – 29, July 30 – Aug. 4. Adventure Trips take Camp Greenville all over the Upstate of South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and East Tennessee exploring white water rivers, caves, waterfalls, mountain peaks, and amazing hiking trails with beautiful views. Camp out in tents and tarps at established campsites throughout the area's extensive state and national public lands. Rising grades 7 – 9 can choose from week-long sessions: whitewater, caving, lakes and rivers, or mountain bike/climb.

YMCA Camp Watia, 5030 Watia Road, Bryson City, NC, 828-209-9600, ymcacampwatia@ymcawnc.org, ymcacampwatia.org. Entering grades 2 – 12. June 12 – Aug. 11, single and multiple week sessions are available. YMCA Camp Watia offers the chance to unplug from devices and connect with the outdoors, new friends, and caring counselors. Choose from swimming, canoeing, nature studies, outdoor living skills, paddle boarding, mountain biking, hiking, climbing wall, horseback riding, whitewater rafting, counselor-in-training program, and much more. The cost is $ 935 per camper. Sibling discounts and financial assistance are available.