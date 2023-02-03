Read full article on original website
Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say
OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
Salt Lake City police arrest man after road rage incident, involving a gun
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say a 31-year-old man was taken into custody early Monday morning. The arrest came after a road rage incident, in which the man allegedly threatened another individual with a gun. Police say dispatch was notified at 3:07 a.m. by a man...
SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Salt Lake City stabbing
The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the deadly stabbing on Thursday, Feb. 2.
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
8-year-old critically injured after fall from Stansbury Park school slide
An 8-year-old boy was critically injured Monday after falling off a slide at an Stansbury Park elementary school.
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
WATCH: Souths Salt Lake fire crews tackle aggressive semi-truck fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire on a highway through South Salt Lake Friday morning. Members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department reported that multiple engines were dispatched to the scene Feb. 3. Fire personnel reportedly sprung into action quickly and...
Backcountry skier dead after fatal fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah — A backcountry skier is dead after “tumbling a significant distance,” according to the Unified Police Department. Ken Hansen with UPD says the incident occurred near Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. After falling a “significant distance,” Hansen says,...
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
Huge amounts of meth, heroin found in Utah drug trafficking bust
For the past several months, detectives have been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Utah and Salt Lake Counties, according to the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force. Seven have been arrested in the investigation.
Woman faces charges for allegedly operating crack house in Holladay
On Thursday morning, Feb. 2, Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, was arrested and faces charges of operating an alleged crack house in Hollday after she was served a search warrant. The Unified Police Department
Suspect arrested and named, victim identified after shooting in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville police have identified 21-year-old Eduardo Moreno Lujan as one of the victims of a shooting in Taylorsville on Monday night. The second victim has not yet been identified. According to police, both people were shot outside the Atherton Park Apartments at 4545 South Atherton Drive...
Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
A woman was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon.
Single vehicle rollover I-80 Westbound
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2:55 p.m., PCFD Engine 33, Medic Engine 35, Ambulance 36, Ambulance 36, and Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle rollover on I-80 […]
Taylorsville man charged federally for allegedly distributing large amount of fentanyl
A Taylorsville man has been arrested and charged in a federal criminal complaint for allegedly distributing fentanyl to an undercover FBI agent, according to the United States District Court of Utah.
West Valley woman was impaired with drugs when she hit, killed man, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman accused of running over and killing a man lying in the road in West Valley City last year is now facing criminal charges accusing her of driving while under the influence. Amber Larae Marquez, 45, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday in...
One hospitalized after falling through ice at Pineview Reservoir
Weber Fire officials are urging the public to exercise caution after a person fell through ice into the lake at Pineview Reservoir Saturday morning.
