Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD makes arrest connected to fatal stabbing case

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant today. Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail with one charge of obstruction of justice. On Friday, February 3, 2023, members of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, working with the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Backcountry skier dead after fatal fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah — A backcountry skier is dead after “tumbling a significant distance,” according to the Unified Police Department. Ken Hansen with UPD says the incident occurred near Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. After falling a “significant distance,” Hansen says,...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
NORTH OGDEN, UT

