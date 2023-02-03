T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, ditches wedding ring after ABC drama

“T.J. Holmes’ ex” has a nice ring to it.

Marilee Fiebig decided to ditch the wedding band that tied her to her estranged husband in her first public sighting since the alleged serial cheater’s high-profile termination from ABC.

Fiebig, 45, was seen walking through New York City Thursday evening carrying a large bouquet of red roses, according to photos obtained exclusively by Page Six.

For the outing, the immigration attorney sported a white turtleneck beneath a long, black coat, which she paired with matching slacks and boots.

Her dark, curly hair flowed in the wind as she flashed the camera a sweet smile.

Holmes, 45 — who is still dating his also-ousted “GMA3” co-anchor, Amy Robach — filed for divorce from second wife Fiebig on Dec. 28, 2022, less than a month after the journalists’ affair made headlines .

The colleagues-turned-lovers were ultimately branded “distractions” and given the pink slip last Friday.

Though Fiebig — who shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with Holmes — was apparently “blindsided” by the news of the workplace romance, we’re told it was “a pretty open secret” among the “Good Morning America” family.

Then during the network’s investigation into the nature of Holmes and Robach’s relationship, it was reported that he had allegedly had romances with three other employees, including married producer Natasha Singh, script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway — whom Holmes allegedly had sex with in his office — and another junior staffer we chose not to name.

“On the air and in person, he would say things like, ‘I love love’ and ‘I just love when people get married’ and ‘I’m taking the day off ’cause it’s my wife’s birthday,'” Holmes’ former co-worker recently told Page Six.

“At the time, I was like, ‘Oh, how sweet.’ But now looking back, you realize it was overcompensating for transgressions potentially.”

Holmes also posted a cringe-worthy 10th-anniversary tribute to Fiebig in March 2020, admitting that he had given her “plenty of reasons” to leave him throughout their marriage, which lasted almost 13 years.

Robach, 49, was also married when her entanglement with Holmes allegedly began while they were training together for the March 2022 NYC Half Marathon.

However, an insider told us in early December that her divorce from Andrew Shue is “almost finalized,” as the “Melrose Place” alum, 55, “moved out” last summer.