Crystal Lake, IL

wlip.com

(Grayslake, IL) A person was taken into custody after making suicidal and homicidal threats in Grayslake. The incident touched off on Sunday morning when police were called to the 13-hundred block of Churchill Lane for a person making threats to family members. The subject was armed and barricaded inside the residence, but police were eventually able to get that subject to surrender peacefully. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence. The subject was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and it’s unclear if charges will be filed. No other information was released.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
Lansing Daily

Dad of 3 Dies on First Date After Teens Crash Car Into Vehicle: Police

A Wisconsin father-of-three died on a first date after a group of teenagers allegedly crashed a stolen car into a vehicle, according to police. Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers had been in pursuit of the car that had reportedly been involved in an armed robbery at about 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. During the pursuit, the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck

RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Lansing Daily

11-Year-Old Was Shot at Gas Station, and Mom Says ‘I Need a Miracle’ as Girl Clings to Life

An 11-year-old Chicago girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the face as an innocent bystander in a crossfire, while authorities are searching for suspects in the shooting. Ny-Andra Dyer was sitting with her family in their car at a BP gas station on Monday when three men she did not know … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly

Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Officers peacefully resolve standoff situation with armed suicidal, homicidal subject in Grayslake

Police successfully negotiated with an armed subject, who was suicidal and homicidal, and barricaded at a residence in Grayslake Sunday morning, officials said. The Grayslake Police Department and Grayslake Fire Department responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Churchhill Lane in Grayslake. Police officials said it was reported that a person was […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
WIFR

Rockford Police on the lookout for suspects attacking motorists after multiple reports over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend cause Rockford Police to issue a warning to drivers. Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that as he was driving down Prospect Street with two others, when his vehicle was rear-ended. The car that hit him parked behind him.
ROCKFORD, IL
