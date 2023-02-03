Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
Dinosaur Adventure on 2/4 and 2/5Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wlip.com
Person Who Made Homicidal and Suicidal Threats in Lake County, Taken for Evaluation
(Grayslake, IL) A person was taken into custody after making suicidal and homicidal threats in Grayslake. The incident touched off on Sunday morning when police were called to the 13-hundred block of Churchill Lane for a person making threats to family members. The subject was armed and barricaded inside the residence, but police were eventually able to get that subject to surrender peacefully. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence. The subject was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and it’s unclear if charges will be filed. No other information was released.
Man charged in hammer attack that left his father with facial injuries in Waukegan
A Waukegan man allegedly attacked his father, who is over 60 years old, with a hammer and left him with a severe facial injury in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Sean M. Vargas, 31, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to an elderly victim, domestic battery physical contact and domestic battery causing bodily harm.
8 years in prison for McHenry man convicted of ‘gunrunning’ for selling stolen guns in McHenry County
A McHenry man, who is a convicted felon, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for “gunrunning” where he sold stolen guns to people that did not have a FOID card. Gustavo A. Munoz, 46, of McHenry, was indicted in April 2021 on two counts of gunrunning, aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three […]
Periodic imprisonment for burglary suspect who was chased down, detained by victim and Good Samaritan near Round Lake
A Round Lake man who stole tools from a neighbor and was detained after being chased down by the victim has been sentenced to 18 months of periodic imprisonment. Michael J. Schuerr, 42, of Round Lake, was charged in January 2020 with two counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony, and three counts of theft, […]
Teenager hospitalized after being shot in front of apartment building in Waukegan
A teenager was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive after he was shot outside of Lakeside Towers in Waukegan over the weekend, police said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 1 p.m. Saturday to Lakeside Towers, 200 Julian Street, for a report of a shooting. Waukegan Deputy Police […]
Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally crashing into cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents were reported on Saturday. According to police, around 7:30 p.m., an officer was in the process of assisting a driver with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Avenue. A 42-year-old man drove up and […]
2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
Man charged with drunk driving, fleeing scene of crash that left motorcyclist severely injured near Antioch
A Wisconsin man has been charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene after a motorcycle crashed into his car and the rider was left with severe injuries near Antioch. Eric P. Simo, 30, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence...
Dad of 3 Dies on First Date After Teens Crash Car Into Vehicle: Police
A Wisconsin father-of-three died on a first date after a group of teenagers allegedly crashed a stolen car into a vehicle, according to police. Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers had been in pursuit of the car that had reportedly been involved in an armed robbery at about 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. During the pursuit, the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
2 years in prison for Woodstock man who attacked and attempted to rob woman in McHenry County
A Woodstock man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for attempting to rob a woman while punching her in McHenry County, court records show. Matthew W. Travis, 26, of Woodstock, was charged in January 2019 with attempted robbery, a Class 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
11-Year-Old Was Shot at Gas Station, and Mom Says ‘I Need a Miracle’ as Girl Clings to Life
An 11-year-old Chicago girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the face as an innocent bystander in a crossfire, while authorities are searching for suspects in the shooting. Ny-Andra Dyer was sitting with her family in their car at a BP gas station on Monday when three men she did not know … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Police arrest two 15-year-old boys shooting guns in the street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 15-year-old teenagers have been charged after police say they were shooting guns in the street Saturday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, police found multiple shell casings in the street. Minutes later, police spotted the teens […]
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
Officers peacefully resolve standoff situation with armed suicidal, homicidal subject in Grayslake
Police successfully negotiated with an armed subject, who was suicidal and homicidal, and barricaded at a residence in Grayslake Sunday morning, officials said. The Grayslake Police Department and Grayslake Fire Department responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Churchhill Lane in Grayslake. Police officials said it was reported that a person was […]
WIFR
Rockford Police on the lookout for suspects attacking motorists after multiple reports over the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend cause Rockford Police to issue a warning to drivers. Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that as he was driving down Prospect Street with two others, when his vehicle was rear-ended. The car that hit him parked behind him.
Aurora police shoot, critically wound suspect armed with knives
An Aurora man is fighting for his life after he was shot by police. Officers were called to a home near Colorado Avenue and North Elmwood Drive around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a person armed with knives who was making threats toward others.
20 days in jail for woman who caused DUI crash that left man with multiple injuries in McHenry
A McHenry woman was sentenced to 20 days in jail for causing a crash that left a man with multiple injuries while she was over three times the legal drinking limit in McHenry. Jessica L. Lane, 33, of McHenry, was charged in August 2021 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class […]
2 men break into Roscoe home, beat owner during home invasion
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police are searching for two men who broke into a home Saturday night and beat the resident in a home invasion robbery. According to the police department, the crime happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of Elevator Road. One suspect was described to police as a white male […]
Boy, 13, brought loaded handgun to Evanston middle school: police
The student had been showing the gun to classmates at Chute Middle School, but the staff were able to take the gun from the student “without incident,” Evanston police said in a statement.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Grayslake, IL
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/
Comments / 10