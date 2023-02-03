Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Mecosta, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 03:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-07 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Mecosta; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 02:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
