Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards
CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago. Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery...
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
South Side woman who was falsely arrested, assaulted by CPD settles with City
Julie Campos was working at a South Shore Family Dollar Store on East 79th Street when she was physically assaulted by Chicago Police Officer Eric Taylor. Campos has now settled with the City of Chicago for an undisclosed monetary sum.
Chicago woman used fraudulent credit card to have $5,200 worth of furniture delivered to her downtown apartment, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago woman has been charged with identity theft for allegedly using a fraudulent credit card to buy more than $5,000 worth of furniture and have it delivered to her downtown high-rise apartment. “I’m not sure what the long-term thought process was on that,” Judge Charles Beach...
Chicago postal workers demand more safety as USPS robberies rise
According to Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, reports of mail carrier robberies more than tripled between 2018 and 2021 — and on Sunday, Chicago postal workers said more needs to be done to ensure their safety.
City to settle lawsuit filed by woman who accused police of false arrest at Family Dollar store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman who accused Chicago police of violating her constitutional rights when an officer arrested her in 2020 has agreed to settle her lawsuit against the city.Julie Campos claimed she was falsely arrested and assaulted by police officer while she was trying to clean up damage at the Family Dollar store where she worked on 79th Street in June 2020, during widespread civil unrest and looting in Chicago."This was an out-of-control officer who had no business being on the street," said Joshua Levin, staff attorney for the ACLU and one of Ms. Campos' lawyers. "Officer Taylor had...
Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
Man arrested for stabbing someone on CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for attacking someone on a CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Police said Jay Brown, 66, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing a man, 47, on a train on South Austin around 4:45 a.m. There is no information...
Fire rips through industrial building in Austin near Cicero CTA Green Line station
Chicago firefighters are battling a stubborn blaze at a West Side industrial building, officials said.
Organizations chip in to help family make new apartment a home
CHICAGO — It’s been a particularly bitter winter for Shantel Gartley and his two teenage sons. The family first lost a mother to gun violence and then lost their apartment. “We were just living on the streets and hoping nothing bad happened to us,” Gartley said. When two of Chicago’s powerhouse non-profits, Digs with Dignity […]
CPD search: Man responsible for aggravated carjacking on South Side
CHICAGO — Chicago Police is searching for a man in connection to an aggravated carjacking that took place on the city’s South Side Wednesday. According to police, the man ordered an individual out of their vehicle at gun point and left with their car. Police say the man is approximately 20-29 years old and was […]
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at south suburban furniture factory
The fire has since been extinguished, but crews have been monitoring hot spots, officials said.
Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting
CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
Chicago man charged with robbing South Side businesses
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with three thefts at South Side businesses dating back to last September. Anthony Leftridge, 38, is accused of robbing a retail business on Sept. 1 in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police. He robbed the same business...
Woman seen being thrown from car, run over in video of latest street takeover
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, we have reported on car meetups and takeovers around Chicago – some leading to serious injuries and even deaths.New video this weekend shows another example of the danger associated with such stunts. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Monday, the events keep causing problems despite efforts to crack down.The meetups are organized in minutes and attract hundreds of people. One of the latest car takeovers happened at Cermak Road and Canalport Avenue in Pilsen over the weekend – and the video shows how quickly things can go wrong.In the video, a car stunt begins...
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in Gary shooting death
The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot another man in the face while they were passengers in a vehicle being driven around Gary. Larry Boston, 21, was sentenced to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Charles Golden, also...
Pair arrested following SWAT situation on West Side, police say
Two people were in custody after barricading themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response in West Garfield Park. A group tried to intervene during an arrest. After Tasing the disruptor, the suspect and arrestee barricaded themselves, CPD said.
Teen fatally shot on Southwest Side: CPD
A teenage boy was shot and killed in North Lawndale, Chicago police said. The 16-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk at 22nd and Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to police.
