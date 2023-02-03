Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Digital bank Revolut launches crypto staking for UK and EEA customers: Report
United Kingdom-based neo-banking platform Revolut, which boasts 25 million customers globally, has introduced crypto staking to its U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. According to a report from London-based news agency AltFi, the staking feature is expected to go live this week, allowing users to generate income on their...
CoinTelegraph
London emerges as world’s most crypto-ready city for business — research
Along with pro-crypto regulations, mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies requires a supporting infrastructure that can allow the general public access and exposure to the ecosystem. When considering eight key indicators around taxes, ATMs, jobs and events in crypto, London stands at the top as the most crypto-ready city in the world for businesses and start-ups.
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong securities regulator adds crypto personnel for industry supervision
Regulators in Hong Kong are stepping up their game when it comes to monitoring the activities of the crypto industry. According to a Securities and Futures Commission report filed on Feb. 6, it plans to hire four additional staff to “better supervise” the activities of local virtual asset (VA) providers. Moreover, the extra oversight will help “better assess the compliance and risk” by allowing retail investors to trade virtual assets on regulated platforms.
CoinTelegraph
Changelly announces major update to its DeFi Swap platform
Changelly has released a significant update to DeFi Swap — a fully decentralized exchange (DEX) that embraces all of the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi), including optimized transaction cost and instant transaction processing. From now on, users will be able to swap thousands of tokens on six various networks: Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and Optimism.
CoinTelegraph
Australia and the UK share their big picture of crypto: Law Decoded, Jan. 31–Feb. 6
The U.K. outline of the future financial services regulatory regime for crypto covers a broad range of topics, from the troubles of algorithmic stablecoins to nonfungible tokens and initial coin offerings. And it’s certainly good news for the industry, as the upcoming regulation doesn’t propose a ban on algorithmic stablecoins or excessive requirements on data sharing for digital asset operators.
CoinTelegraph
Dubai releases crypto regulations for virtual asset service providers
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the regulator in charge of overseeing cryptocurrency laws within Dubai, has issued new guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating within the emirate. According to Irina Heaver, a crypto and blockchain lawyer based in the United Arab Emirates, VARA has issued its “Full...
CoinTelegraph
China doles out millions in digital yuan in bid to boost adoption: Report
Millions of dollars worth of China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been handed out across the country over the Lunar New Year period in a bid to boost its takeup. According to a Feb. 6 report in the Global Times, an English-language outlet of the state-ruPeople’s Daily newspaper, around 200 “activities” for the e-CNY were launched across the country during the holiday period.
CoinTelegraph
Scammers are targeting crypto users with new ‘zero value TransferFrom’ trick
Data from Etherscan shows that some crypto scammers are targeting users with a new trick that allows them to confirm a transaction from the victim’s wallet, but without having the victim’s private key. The attack can only be performed for transactions of 0 value. However, it may cause some users to accidentally send tokens to the attacker as a result of cutting and pasting from a hijacked transaction history.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin dominates as primary focus for digital asset investors: Report
On Feb. 6, European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares published its “Digital Asset Fund Flows Report,” which revealed that investors are showing a strong interest in digital asset investment products, with inflows totaling $76 million last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of inflows. The report indicates a change...
CoinTelegraph
12 tips to help crypto and blockchain companies win VC funding
It’s no secret venture capitalists react to prevailing market conditions when making decisions, and amid global economic uncertainty, entrepreneurs from across industries are finding that VC funds are more difficult to come by these days. This is especially true for crypto and blockchain companies, which have to overcome not only a knowledge barrier but also the lingering fear aroused by recent bad behavior from certain high-profile crypto founders and firms.
CoinTelegraph
South Korean regulator provides guidance on security tokens
South Korea established guidance that specifies which types of digital assets will be considered and regulated as securities in the country. In a press release, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) highlighted that digital assets that fit the characteristics laid out in the country’s Capital Markets Act will be treated as securities.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
CoinTelegraph
Enjin-backed Efinity approved by Japan regulator
Singapore, Feb 7, 2023 — The Efinity token (EFI) was approved by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association (JVCEA) on Jan. 26, 2023, allowing Japanese crypto asset providers to handle EFI. Only 65 tokens are JVCEA-approved as of Feb. 1, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). EFI...
CoinTelegraph
SBF bail guarantor to go public, UK crypto framework and Celsius news: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 29 – Feb. 4
SBF’s $250M bail guarantors should be made public, rules judge. The identities of two individuals who helped former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried with his $250 million bail bond could be revealed next month following a recent ruling by United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan. Bankman-Fried’s legal counsel has until Feb. 7 to contest the decision. As bankruptcy proceedings continue, FTX and affected parties have requested subpoenas for information and documents from close relatives of Bankman-Fried, claiming not all members of his inner circle have responded to requests for information. Other recent news includes Alameda Research suing bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital in an attempt to claw back $445.8 million in loan repayments made before FTX collapsed.
CoinTelegraph
Is it possible to achieve financial freedom with Bitcoin?
Over the last 14 years, investors have been attracted to Bitcoin (BTC) for many reasons — from being a potential solution to the economic woes of the existing fiat economic system to reaching the unbanked and diversifying portfolios. However, a large portion of the general public sees Bitcoin as a gateway to financial freedom amid growing fiat inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum and select altcoins set to resume rally despite February slump
After the impressive rally in January, Bitcoin (BTC) seems to be taking a breather in February. This is a positive sign because vertical rallies are rarely sustainable. A minor dip could shake out the nervous longs and provide an opportunity for long-term investors to add to their positions. Has Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto needs ‘adult supervision’ and turmoil to ‘grow up’ — MicroStrategy co-founder
High-profile crypto bankruptcies and a hearty price crash are necessary evils to help the industry grow, while greater regulation is a must, according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor. In a Feb. 3 interview on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Saylor opined on potential incoming United States crypto regulation after the...
CoinTelegraph
CoW Swap hacker milks over 550 BNB using ‘solver’ exploit
Decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol CoW Swap recently suffered an attack, losing at least 550 BNB (BNB) in a contract exploit that approved fund transfers from the protocol. Blockchain surveyor MevRefund flagged the event and detected that the funds seemed to be moving away from CoW Swap. The maximal extractable value (MEV) searcher warned the DEX and its users of the exploit in a Twitter thread.
