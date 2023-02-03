ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Razorbacks Fend Off Gamecocks, 65-63

Columbia, SC - — Jalen Graham came off the bench to score 16 points and Arkansas held off South Carolina 65-63 on Saturday. Graham sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference), who earned their first true road win of the season. Davonte Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15. Anthony Black totaled 13 points six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Ricky Council IV scored 10.
Irmo tennis standout surprised with $5,000 scholarship

(WACH) - An Irmo high school tennis standout received a surprise $5,000 payday on Monday. Irmo is home to this year’s Sonic Friday Night Rivals Crosby Roofing Scholar Athlete of the Year. Saanvi Cherukumalli received a $5,000 scholarship. "It's crazy," said Cherukumalli. "I wasn't expecting it." The tennis standout...
Wilson wraps up Scholar-Athlete nomination

SUMTER, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm is Curtis Wilson from Crestwood. Wilson is...
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Monday night shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another. Officers say it happened Monday night in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 p.m. Both of the victims were taken to a...
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
Columbia Food and Wine Festival event lineup announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials with the Columbia Wine and Food Festival have announced the lineup for this years event. The five-day festival will take place from April 19 - April 23 and feature eight dining experiences through out the Capital city region. Visit the event website to purchase...
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to Major General

A local law enforcement leader - getting a big promotion on Saturday. The South Carolina State Guard just promoted Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott to Major General. Lott joined the State Guard in 2004, was promoted to Brigadier General and Deputy Commander in 2015, then in 2018 was appointed Commander. He’s been the Sheriff in Richland County for 26 years, and the governor is proud he represents law enforcement in the midlands.
Shots fired in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — No one was injured after shots were fired in West Columbia Saturday afternoon. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say an argument between two people led to shots being fired in a parking lot.
