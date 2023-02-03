A local law enforcement leader - getting a big promotion on Saturday. The South Carolina State Guard just promoted Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott to Major General. Lott joined the State Guard in 2004, was promoted to Brigadier General and Deputy Commander in 2015, then in 2018 was appointed Commander. He’s been the Sheriff in Richland County for 26 years, and the governor is proud he represents law enforcement in the midlands.

