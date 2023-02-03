Read full article on original website
wach.com
South Carolina stays No. 1, prepares to host No. 3 LSU in undefeated matchup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team stayed atop the AP poll for the 33rd consecutive week on Monday. The Gamecocks, 23-0 this season, have been the unanimous No. 1 team in the country all season. South Carolina is coming off an 81-77 win over then-No....
wach.com
Razorbacks Fend Off Gamecocks, 65-63
Columbia, SC - — Jalen Graham came off the bench to score 16 points and Arkansas held off South Carolina 65-63 on Saturday. Graham sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference), who earned their first true road win of the season. Davonte Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15. Anthony Black totaled 13 points six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Ricky Council IV scored 10.
wach.com
Irmo tennis standout surprised with $5,000 scholarship
(WACH) - An Irmo high school tennis standout received a surprise $5,000 payday on Monday. Irmo is home to this year’s Sonic Friday Night Rivals Crosby Roofing Scholar Athlete of the Year. Saanvi Cherukumalli received a $5,000 scholarship. "It's crazy," said Cherukumalli. "I wasn't expecting it." The tennis standout...
wach.com
Several Midlands sightings of Chinese air balloon floating over the Carolinas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several Midlands residents have taken to social media to post their sightings of the "Chinese air balloon" that has been floating over the United States this week. Photos have popped up in multiple parts of the Midlands area as of Saturday afternoon, including Lexington, Blythewood...
wach.com
Columbia residents gather to honor life of Tyre Nichols through vigils, skating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia residents will gather Sunday in two separate events honoring the life of Tyre Nichols, who died last month at the hands of Memphis police officers. Owens Field Skatepark will host a Skate Sesh for Tyre Nichols at 4:30 p.m. Nichols was described by many...
wach.com
Wilson wraps up Scholar-Athlete nomination
SUMTER, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm is Curtis Wilson from Crestwood. Wilson is...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
wach.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in Monday night shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another. Officers say it happened Monday night in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 p.m. Both of the victims were taken to a...
wach.com
Former member of notorious New York crime family to speak in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Michael Franzese, a former mobster, is coming to Columbia to share his life changing story. Franzese was born into New York's violent and feared Colombo crime families. He walked away from a life of crime after meeting a young lady who would later become his...
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
wach.com
Columbia Food and Wine Festival event lineup announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials with the Columbia Wine and Food Festival have announced the lineup for this years event. The five-day festival will take place from April 19 - April 23 and feature eight dining experiences through out the Capital city region. Visit the event website to purchase...
wach.com
18-wheeler crash knocks out power for thousands along Garners Ferry, Leesburg Roads
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: At 4:33 p.m., Columbia police now say the 18-wheeler accidently struck lines that were hanging over Garners Ferry Road while a power pole was struck by an unrelated collision at the V.A. Hospital. Dominion Energy says it's working to fix a massive power outage...
wach.com
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to Major General
A local law enforcement leader - getting a big promotion on Saturday. The South Carolina State Guard just promoted Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott to Major General. Lott joined the State Guard in 2004, was promoted to Brigadier General and Deputy Commander in 2015, then in 2018 was appointed Commander. He’s been the Sheriff in Richland County for 26 years, and the governor is proud he represents law enforcement in the midlands.
wach.com
Tenants forced out of their apartment due to bat infestation demanding help
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — On January 29th a local West Columbia family says they were forced to pack up and move because of a bat infestation in their apartment and their property management company's refusal to give them a safe environment. Cheryl and Samantha Flanagan say their family...
wach.com
Shots fired in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — No one was injured after shots were fired in West Columbia Saturday afternoon. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say an argument between two people led to shots being fired in a parking lot.
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this week
Sadly, another grocery store in South Carolina has closed its doors this week. Read on to learn more. Sunday, January 29, 2023, was the last day the Piggly Wiggly grocery store located at 760 US-378 in Lexington was open to the public, according to a post on the store's Facebook page.
wach.com
Columbia Fire Department responds to separate fires in area, investigates causes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fire Department responded to two fires in separate areas of Columbia Saturday morning. Battalion 4 crews responded to the first fire on Martin Carter Road in Hopkins at around 10:30 a.m. Officials said the fire began in the bedroom of the mobile home.
Charges announced after inmate death at Midlands jail
A detainee’s recent death is adding to mounting concerns over the conditions at a jail in South Carolina’s capital city. The Richland County Sheriff has announced five murder charges for other detainees involved in the death of Antonius Randolph.
