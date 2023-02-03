ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insiders reveal why Nuggets' Bones Hyland is 'very open' to trade

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland's short run with the Denver Nuggets may be approaching an abrupt end.

Amid reported "friction" between Hyland and the Nuggets, the 22-year-old could be ready for a change of scenery. On this week's episode of "This League: Uncut" with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, Haynes said Hyland is "very open" to being traded, especially if it means a more prominent role.

Haynes says Hyland may not fit what the Nuggets, a championship contender, are trying to do while hinting at possible deeper issues for the second-year guard.

"He is a young, promising player, but does his age and does his trajectory of progression — does it tie in with what Denver is trying to do right now?" Haynes said. "It's been a rough road for Bones this season. I'm trying to say my words carefully because I don't want to say too much right now, but it's been a rocky road."

Hyland is averaging nearly 20 minutes per game this season, but his playing time has significantly declined recently. Over the last eight games, Hyland is averaging only 14.2 minutes a game and played only four minutes Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Stein confirmed the tension over Hyland's playing time, stating that the Nuggets want to find more playing time for rookie guard Christian Braun, who Denver selected 21st overall in last year's NBA Draft. The Nuggets also have concerns about Hyland's "defensive deficiencies," per Stein.

The situation in Denver is developing quickly, and Stein says over the last week, Hyland has emerged as one of the names most likely to be on the move ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.

Haynes says a handful of teams have expressed interest in Hyland, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.

If this is the end of the line for Hyland in Denver, he could be a future difference-maker for whichever team lands him. This season, Hyland is averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds and recently earned a nod in the NBA's Rising Stars Game.

