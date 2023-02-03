Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Related
1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
WATN Local Memphis
Man killed in overnight shooting in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after an overnight shooting in the area of Clearbrook St. and Leven Rd. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Clearbrook and Leven at 1:09 am. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot...
Shooting near neighborhood grocery store leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after a Monday Night shooting near a neighborhood grocery store in the Douglass area. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting next to Sally's Grocery at 3118 Chelsea Ave. at 7:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. According to...
'I’m afraid of Memphis now' | Memphians looking for MPD reform at upcoming city council meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Tyre Nichols in January has reignited the call for change at law enforcement agencies across the country, and the city where that call began is no different. Part of the Feb. 7 City Council meeting will focus on police reform at the Memphis...
Child injured and man shot in morning crash and shooting in Raliegh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to crime scene where a child and man were injured in a crash and shooting early Tuesday morning in Raliegh. MPD arrived at the 3100 block of Homewood Dr. at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. MPD said the officers originally responded to an accident call, but found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
Shelby County bar owners worried about future amid delays with beer permit renewals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beer permit renewals in Shelby County were due at the end of January, but those at some Memphis area bars say they never got a notice in the mail in the first place. One bar owner told ABC24 they are worried their business might be in...
Suspects flee the crime scene, and man left in critical condition after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after being shot in a late, Monday night shooting. Memphis Police Department said officers were at the crime scene at 9:20 p.m. at Durrand Dr. and Winchester. According to MPD, the alleged suspects fled the crime scene in a...
Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
Thousands of Holly Springs residents left without power after ice storm
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss — January’s onslaught of freezing rain has left thousands in Holly Springs without power. While some have had their lights come back on, others like Christian Fish, are still left in the dark. “It’s been a headache to try and get the power back on,”...
Man found dead with gunshot wound in North Memphis area
A man was found dead in the area of Staten Ave. and Hollywood. According to Memphis Police Department, were originally called to respond to an accident. Officers arrived at the 2300 block of Staten Ave., finding a male victim who suffered from a gunshot wound, MPD said. the victim was...
MPD officer continues fighting for his life after being shot at library, says pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library while responding to a trespassing complaint is fighting for his life, according to the officer’s church pastor. Bishop Brandon Porter of Greater Community Temple COGIC identified the officer as 49-year-old Geoffrey Redd. Bishop...
'How we change' | Retired Shelby County sheriff's office deputy discusses mental health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Previous complaints regarding Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion Unit have surfaced. As a result, some now ask what mental health resources law enforcement are given to address behavioral problems. A former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy is advocating for more focus on officers’ mental health.
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
MPD Officer Preston Hemphill fired for "multiple department policy" violations in Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Officer Preston Hemphill, the sixth officer identified in the investigation into Tyre Nichols death, has been fired from the department, according to MPD. And more officers could face the same fate. In a statement released Friday evening, MPD said:. "After a review of the...
State board suspends licenses of two EMTs for failing to aid Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs who were fired earlier this week for failing to aid Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police have now had their licenses suspended by the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board. At a virtual meeting Friday morning, the attending board members voted unanimously to...
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
Power outages stretch across the Mid-South during winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ice Storm Warning has been canceled for Memphis, but many are still dealing with the after-effects of downed tree limbs and power lines, and power outages throughout the Mid-South. After being at nearly 19,000 customers without power about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, MLGW reported almost 4,255...
Memphis Police looking for driver who hit child and fled the scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and seriously injured a child then fled the scene back in January, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said officers responded to the hit-and-run in the area of Foote Lane and Ishmael Street on...
DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
Former Memphis mayor Willie Herenton announces bid for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former mayor of Memphis Willie Herenton is throwing his hat into the ring — again. Herenton has announced his candidacy for Memphis mayor on Monday through his Facebook page. In his announcement video, 82-year-old Herenton said Memphis is in "a crisis" and "needs a proven leader."
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0