Memphis, TN

1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
Man killed in overnight shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after an overnight shooting in the area of Clearbrook St. and Leven Rd. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Clearbrook and Leven at 1:09 am. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot...
Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
