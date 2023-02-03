ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down ramp in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A ramp is closed in Greensboro after a crash late Monday night. The Exit 219 ramp from I-40 west is closed. Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer. An image from an NCDOT camera shows a tractor-trailer and boxes of Jack Daniel's whiskey scattered on the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem school bus involved in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (WSFC) bus was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers were notified about the crash just before 7 a.m. A car was making a too large of a right turn from Collins Street onto eastbound West 25th...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash involving a Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) bus damaged utility poles and power lines Monday has closed Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street and the immediate intersections. The Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. A picture sent to WFMY...
GREENSBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash

ASHEBORO N.C. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver attempting to pass another car early this morning. According to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol, at 5:38 am, On Monday, February 6th, 2023, Troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

2 firefighters injured in house fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two firefighters were injured in a house fire Monday in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department said the fire occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the home on West Seventh Street Extension. Fire crews said the home was filled with smoke and heavy fire as they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
LEXINGTON, NC
