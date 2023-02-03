Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down ramp in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A ramp is closed in Greensboro after a crash late Monday night. The Exit 219 ramp from I-40 west is closed. Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer. An image from an NCDOT camera shows a tractor-trailer and boxes of Jack Daniel's whiskey scattered on the...
WFMY NEWS2
Winston-Salem school bus involved in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (WSFC) bus was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers were notified about the crash just before 7 a.m. A car was making a too large of a right turn from Collins Street onto eastbound West 25th...
Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash involving a Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) bus damaged utility poles and power lines Monday has closed Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street and the immediate intersections. The Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. A picture sent to WFMY...
randolphnewsnow.com
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash
ASHEBORO N.C. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver attempting to pass another car early this morning. According to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol, at 5:38 am, On Monday, February 6th, 2023, Troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County.
Cleanup lasts hours after tractor-trailer carrying Jack Daniels crashes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of I-40 East are now open while part of I-85 South remains closed after a tractor-trailer full of Jack Daniels bottles flipped over late Monday night. The crash happened right near the Randleman Road exit, exit 219. The crash with a minor injury first...
Suspects sought after shots fired in Durham road-rage incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people involved in a shooting during a road-rage incident in a convenience store parking lot in Durham,
WXII 12
Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Interstate 40 in Guilford, Forsyth counties Monday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A vehicle fire caused extensive delays on Interstate 40 East in Greensboro. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Highway 68, mile marker 210. The right eastbound shoulder was closed in that area. Authorities have not said if...
Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
Durham police investigate crash near bridge, Morreene Road reopens
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News is working to learn more about a possible pedestrian-involved crash on Sunday. Several Durham police cars responded to the scene near Morreene Road in Durham. The road was closed on Sunday afternoon as crews responded. WRAL News has reached out to Durham police but...
WBTV
A 62-year-old woman died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 62-year-old woman passenger died in a single vehicle crash in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon. Salisbury police reported that Becky Ann Ruiz was a passenger in a 2008 Ford Ranger when it ran off the road on W. Innes Street, jumped the curb, and struck a large tree in front of the cemetery in the 1100 block.
WXII 12
Greensboro barricade victim told police that suspect said he was going to kill her
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The two men who barricaded themselves and took a hostage in Greensboro Saturday appeared in court Monday. The two brothers, Evan and Mark Parrish appeared separately before the court Monday. According to a Greensboro Police Department detective, officers originally went to the home on Wayside Drive...
WXII 12
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
Lanes reopened after car fire closed I-40 E in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The right lanes of I-40 E near Exit 210 are now open near Greensboro in Guilford County after a car fire. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD...
cbs17
Durham police looking to ID person who threatened store worker, stole vape pen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who threatened a retail worker and stole a vape pen. According to police, the incident happened around 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 12 at RTP Vapor at 1920 N.C. 54, #50b. If...
2 facing 45+ charges after taking hostage in 4-hour standoff in NC: police
Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with police.
WXII 12
Robber caught on surveillance camera stealing cash, police search for suspect
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Managers of an Asheboro restaurant are asking for the public's help in finding a robbery suspect. Surveillance video from the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant captured the moment a man took money from the cash register. This happened when an employee briefly turned away. The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant...
Caught on Camera | Man steals money from Mayflower cash register in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A shameless crime caught on camera. A man opens the cash register at an Asheboro restaurant, stealing the cash inside. WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller talked to the store manager about the crime and found out this isn't the first time this has happened. Mayflower manager...
WXII 12
2 firefighters injured in house fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two firefighters were injured in a house fire Monday in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department said the fire occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the home on West Seventh Street Extension. Fire crews said the home was filled with smoke and heavy fire as they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
WFMY NEWS2
