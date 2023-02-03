Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Amon-Ra St. Brown wins ‘Best Catch’ competition at Pro Bowl Games [Video]
Following another outstanding season with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young career. On Sunday, St. Brown participated in the finals of the Best Catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and as you are about to see, he ended up winning the whole darn thing with a pair of creative catches.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft
If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
Detroit Lions’ Dilemma: Should They Draft RB Bijan Robinson at No. 18?
When it comes to selecting a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft, I have always been 100% against the Detroit Lions taking that route. After all, it is a passing league, and I have always believed that if you have a solid offensive line, a productive running back could be taking on Day 2 or even Day 3 at a much cheaper rate. That being said, there will be a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft who I believe is going to be a perennial Pro Bowl player, and GM Brad Holmes may just think he is too good to pass up. That player is Bijan Robinson out of Texas.
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
Arizona Cardinals make decision on Lions DC Aaron Glenn
According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals have eliminated several head coaching prospects. The three known remaining candidates are Brian Flores (Steelers assistant coach), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), and Lou Anarumo (Bengals defensive coordinator). Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been informed and remains under contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator) and Brian Callahan (Bengals offensive coordinator) have been ruled out, but are still being considered for other positions.
Madden simulation predicts Super Bowl LVII blowout
We are now less than a week away from watching Jalen Hurts and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. On paper, it seems as if we are in for a close game, but the official Madden NFL 23 simulation believes otherwise. On Monday, ESPN released an article on the official Madden NFL 23 simulation for Super Bowl LVII, and that sim is calling for a blowout.
Top 10 Super Bowls of All-Time
Welcome to Super Bowl week! This coming Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. As it stands, the Eagles are a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs, and many expect a tight battle that will come down to the final possession of the game. Today, we will take a look at the Top 10 Super Bowls of all time. Do you think this year's Super Bowl will eventually make the list?
Detroit Lions to hire Scottie Montgomery to replace Duce Staley
The Detroit Lions have reportedly hired Scottie Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach, filling the vacancy left by Duce Staley, who recently joined the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Montgomery, a highly regarded and experienced coach who previously served as the running backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts, has been added to Detroit's staff as a sought-after veteran. Multiple teams were interested in his services.
Jared Goff gives Derek Carr advice about being traded
When Derek Carr signed a 3-year, $121.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, which included a $7.5 million signing bonus and over $65 million in guaranteed money, he probably never imagined that he would be traded following the 2022 season. Well, barring a completely unexpected turn of events, whether it be via a trade or free agency, Carr will not be a member of the Raiders by the time the 2023 season kicks off. During Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff gave Carr some advice about being traded.
DJ Chark professes his love for Detroit Lions coaching staff
When DJ Chark signed a 1-year, $10 million deal with the Detroit Lions following the 2021 season, he actually turned down multiple long-term contracts to do so. “I had a few who wanted to do long-term deals, but it wasn’t the right fit,” Chark said. “This was the right fit. I’m happy about my decision.” During his first season in Detroit, Chark was able to get a chance to work with Dan Campbell and the team's coaching staff, and he believes they are the real deal.
Jared Goff says more Detroit Lions should be in Pro Bowl Games
When the initial voting results came in, Frank Ragnow was the only Detroit Lions player to get selected to play in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. But, after the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl, some additional slots opened up and three more Detroit players were chosen. Those players are Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. While talking to reporter Dannie Rogers, Goff said there should be a few more of his teammates in Vegas.
NFL Insider says Jared Goff is a steal for Detroit Lions
When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams as part of a package for Matthew Stafford, the so-called experts were quick to point out that Goff would stick around in the Motor City until the team could find their future quarterback. Fast forward to the present, and Goff has proven to everybody that HE is Detroit's QB of the future, at least for now. In fact, one NFL insider says Goff has a “steal” of a contract for the boys in Honolulu blue.
