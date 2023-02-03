ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Florida democrats look to decriminalize Fentanyl test strips

Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Flu surges in local emergency rooms. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST. Flu surges in...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Some hope Florida legislation to legalize fentanyl test strips can save lives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new tool for fighting the opioid crisis could be coming to Florida. Two Democratic state lawmakers filed bills last month to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. Similar legislation was introduced last year, but faced pushback from Republicans, and was ultimately unsuccessful. One Tallahassee woman, Susan Dodd,...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

FBI working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following ‘IT security’ incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FBI was working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following an “IT security event” that occurred last Thursday night. “While our policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence or status of a federal investigation, we are working with TMH security teams to assess the situation,” the FBI Jacksonville field office said in an email statement to Eyewitness News Monday afternoon.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Something Good - Tallahassee native wins big again at 2023 Grammys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Performer Beyonce breaking another record last night for the most Grammy wins of all time, and a Tallahassee native helped her do it. The now 32-time Grammy-winning artist took home three awards last night for her album Renaissance, including best R&B song, best dance/electronic album and dance/electronic recording.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Havana insurance rates increase with lack of state-certified firefighters

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials said many homeowners in Havana are seeing hikes in their home insurance because there aren’t enough state-certified firefighters responding to calls. The rates affect homeowners who live within a five-mile driving distance to the fire station, according to officials. Havana Volunteer Fire Department Chief...
HAVANA, FL
WCTV

Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Volusia Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday on the 900 block of Volusia Street. According to TPD, officers arrived on the scene at 3:17 a.m. and located two vehicles with evidence that a shooting had occurred. The victim, an adult male, was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy