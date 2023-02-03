Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
WCTV
Florida democrats look to decriminalize Fentanyl test strips
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Flu surges in local emergency rooms. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST. Flu surges in...
WCTV
Some hope Florida legislation to legalize fentanyl test strips can save lives
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new tool for fighting the opioid crisis could be coming to Florida. Two Democratic state lawmakers filed bills last month to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. Similar legislation was introduced last year, but faced pushback from Republicans, and was ultimately unsuccessful. One Tallahassee woman, Susan Dodd,...
WCTV
FBI working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following ‘IT security’ incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FBI was working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following an “IT security event” that occurred last Thursday night. “While our policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence or status of a federal investigation, we are working with TMH security teams to assess the situation,” the FBI Jacksonville field office said in an email statement to Eyewitness News Monday afternoon.
WCTV
Something Good - Tallahassee native wins big again at 2023 Grammys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Performer Beyonce breaking another record last night for the most Grammy wins of all time, and a Tallahassee native helped her do it. The now 32-time Grammy-winning artist took home three awards last night for her album Renaissance, including best R&B song, best dance/electronic album and dance/electronic recording.
WCTV
Havana insurance rates increase with lack of state-certified firefighters
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials said many homeowners in Havana are seeing hikes in their home insurance because there aren’t enough state-certified firefighters responding to calls. The rates affect homeowners who live within a five-mile driving distance to the fire station, according to officials. Havana Volunteer Fire Department Chief...
WCTV
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Volusia Street
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday on the 900 block of Volusia Street. According to TPD, officers arrived on the scene at 3:17 a.m. and located two vehicles with evidence that a shooting had occurred. The victim, an adult male, was...
WCTV
Quincy Police emphasize de-escalation training amid Tyre Nichols bodycam video
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - In light of recent bodycam footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the Quincy Police Department is examining its own practices to make sure these incidents don’t happen locally. “Trying to humanize the badge is very important,” said officer Rodney Mackey. “I put on...
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
WCTV
Three people arrested in connection to Wintergreen Road deadly shooting in 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested three people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on May 21, 2022. The suspects, 23-year-old Jer’Darrius Davis, 21-year-old Jaheim Nixon and 18-year-old Edward Johnson were arrested and charged with murder while engaged in a felony, TPD announced. The...
