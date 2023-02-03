TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FBI was working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following an “IT security event” that occurred last Thursday night. “While our policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence or status of a federal investigation, we are working with TMH security teams to assess the situation,” the FBI Jacksonville field office said in an email statement to Eyewitness News Monday afternoon.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO