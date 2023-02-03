Read full article on original website
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Tech giants rush to put chatbot to work
The explosion of interest in ChatGPT and generative AI has tech giants scrambling to rethink and rewrite their product plans to capitalize on the trend. What's happening: Every major tech company has been investing in AI for years, but the overnight ChatGPT craze that kicked off at the end of 2022 has given the industry a ravenous appetite for one specific flavor of AI — generative programs that produce text, images and other content in response to user prompts.
Survey: Black small-business owners more confident about this year than their peers
Black small-business owners feel more optimistic about this year than their peers, Goldman Sachs' latest 10,000 Small Businesses Voices survey shows. Why it matters: Despite higher operating costs and systemically greater financing obstacles, some Black small-business owners surveyed in late January say they’ve emerged from the last few years more confident in their ability to manage through challenges and that they see more growth opportunities than they have in the past.
Report explores trends in rapidly evolving mobility industry
Civilization was built on moving goods and people. Now — with electric vehicles, autonomous tech and the green economy — mobility is undergoing a revolution akin to when horses and trains were eclipsed by cars and planes. What's happening: A report out Tuesday from investment firm UP.Partners is...
Tech’s grip on largest office leases loosens
Tech has been toppled as the leader in leasing large offices. Why it matters: The pullback comes as the roller-coaster tech industry downsizes after a decade-long boom. Driving the news: The finance and insurance industry ousted tech last year for the lion's share of the largest 100 office leases in the U.S., per a new report from CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, first shared with Axios.
Media braces for the robot era
The rapid rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT could displace dozens of media companies if they don't move quickly to adapt to a new internet reality. Why it matters: Facebook's many pivots pushed media outlets to move their focus away from social media and toward search — but now experts predict another major disruption for publishers relying on search traffic.
Residents weigh in on Microsoft's decision to halt project
Atlanta's west side residents say they were surprised to learn that Microsoft will halt plans to build a new campus on 90 acres in the Grove Park community. Driving the news: First reported last week by Bisnow, Microsoft says it made a decision to pause development on the land due to the current economic climate.
