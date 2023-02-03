ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

snake2
4d ago

every one else has been back to work for over a year,. time to replace these workers or reduce their pay for working at home,this is the weak governor fault.

hearinghealthmatters.org

Bill Introduced in New Mexico Would Require Captions on all Public TVs

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — A bill has recently been introduced in the state legislature of New Mexico that would require captions be turned on at all times during business hours on what are considered public TVs while the devices are in operation. This would include television sets in bars, restaurants, waiting rooms, gyms and other locations where the TVs are provided to offer news or entertainment to the public.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM

From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Aid worker killed in Ukraine worked for Santa Fe organization

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A humanitarian aid worker killed in Ukraine last week worked for a Santa Fe-based organization focusing on getting medical help to people around the world. According to Global Outreach Doctors’ website, Pete Reed worked as their Ukraine country director. Reed was killed on Thursday in Bakhmut. He was evacuating people when he […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Public help needed in finding FBI drug-trafficking offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking the public for help finding an Albuquerque man wanted on federal firearms and drug-trafficking charges. Back in November, the FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Elliott Peralta’s home. They found two firearms, more than 1,000 grams of meth, and 105 grams of fentanyl. Peralta […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Three high school seniors rally to change the conversation around menstruation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “For us, it's something that asks the question of respect; it asks us what we are worth,” said Noor Ali, a senior at Albuquerque Academy. “If we are able to focus on class rather than having to find a pad. We don't think that dignity and respect can really be given to us unless our basic needs are recognized.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting payment assistance event Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event in Albuquerque’s International District Saturday February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International District Library. The event will help customers pay their past-due electric bills. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tourcounsel.com

DeVargas Center | Shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico

DeVargas Center is an enclosed shopping center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Originally named De Vargas Mall, the shopping center is one of two enclosed malls in Santa Fe. The DeVargas Center was developed by Kentucky businessman Nash Hancock and formally opened its doors in 1973. However, an Albertsons and Factory 2-U already had opened a few years prior. The structure was designed by Santa Fe architect William Lumpkins.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Electric Playhouse looks to expand out-of-state. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/electric-playhouse-looks-to-expand-out-of-state/. National TV show to highlight appeal of living in …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/national-tv-show-to-highlight-appeal-of-living-in-albuquerque/. Inquiries flood in about St. Pius school 8th-grade …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/education/inquiries-flood-in-about-st-pius-school-8th-grade-expansion/. Man charged after flight grounded...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

