"I’ve lived and worked in Washtenaw County for over 40 years. I met my husband at U of M. We raised 2 daughters in Ann Arbor." David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and I'm David Fair as we continue to mark Black History Month. On today's edition of Washtenaw United, we're going to explore the importance of access to diverse literature that is more inclusive when it comes to the African American experience and the importance of early childhood literacy. Our guest today is Margy Long, and Margy is director of the Success by 6 Great Start Collaborative program from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District. Margy, thank you so much for making time for us today. I appreciate it.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO