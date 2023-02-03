Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Related
wemu.org
Whitmer to reveal budget proposal
The day before Governor Gretchen Whitmer will roll out her proposed budget, she stopped by an early childhood center in Flint to highlight her plans for expanded spending on family programs, pre-K services and schools. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their...
wemu.org
Free breakfast, lunches for K-12 students could have big impact in Washtenaw County
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal calls for $160 million to go toward providing all K-12 students in Michigan free breakfast and lunch. If it goes through, it could have a significant impact in Washtenaw County. The money would be diverted from the state’s School Aid Fund. In Washtenaw County,...
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: Achieving carbon neutrality in both housing and transportation in Ann Arbor and nationwide
Housing and transportation together account for around 50% of greenhouse gas emissions. (Source: https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/sources-greenhouse-gas-emissions) To achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, we need to dramatically reduce vehicle miles traveled and make our buildings more efficient. Different types of buildings have different carbon footprints, but it isn’t just the design features of the structures that make housing sustainable (or not), it is also the lifestyles they enable.
wemu.org
Washtenaw United: Childhood literacy and diversity of literature
"I’ve lived and worked in Washtenaw County for over 40 years. I met my husband at U of M. We raised 2 daughters in Ann Arbor." David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and I'm David Fair as we continue to mark Black History Month. On today's edition of Washtenaw United, we're going to explore the importance of access to diverse literature that is more inclusive when it comes to the African American experience and the importance of early childhood literacy. Our guest today is Margy Long, and Margy is director of the Success by 6 Great Start Collaborative program from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District. Margy, thank you so much for making time for us today. I appreciate it.
wemu.org
Animal welfare violations by U-M researchers should cost school federal funding, PETA says
University of Michigan researchers have self-reported 18 different violations of federal animal welfare standards. That’s according to a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. PETA says U-M should lose federal funding after a Freedom of Information Act request showed that nearly 300 mice and more...
wemu.org
Carbon-positive housing development in Ann Arbor aims to set example for other builders
A planned housing development that claims it will produce more energy than it uses was approved for a re-zoning by the Ann Arbor City Council last night. It was a unanimous vote. Doug Selby, a co-creator with Meadowlark Builders, created Volta Homes with a vision of building carbon-positive housing. His...
wemu.org
Ann Arbor home of nation's first Black poet laureate likely to get historic designation
The former home of Robert and Erma Hayden in Ann Arbor is expected to become a single property historic district. Ann Arbor City Council will vote on this tonight. When Robert Hayden came to Ann Arbor in 1942 for grad school at the University of Michigan, he earned the Hopwood Award for aspiring writers. It was the first of many awards in his distinguished career.
wemu.org
#OTGYpsi: Ypsilanti's small business owners are slowly re-emerging from the COVID pandemic
Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: Ypsi's small retailers continue innovation to stay alive in challenging "post-pandemic" landscape. Cathy Shafran: You're listening to 89 one WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran, and this is On the Ground Ypsi, a program intended to bring you the stories of the Ypsilanti community. We bring you On the Ground Ypsi in partnership with the reporting team at Concentrate Media. And, today, our focus is on surviving the pandemic in Ypsi's business sector. Today, I'm joined by Concentrate Media reporter Rylee Barnsdale, whose online news site is reporting this week on how local businesses have overcome pandemic challenges. Rylee, thanks so much for being with us.
wemu.org
Ohio crews conduct a 'controlled release' of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars
Crews in Ohio began to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion on Monday at the site near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. What officials also called a "controlled explosion" began on Monday afternoon with reports of a loud boom and large...
wemu.org
Conservation program helping protect family farm near Dexter from development
A 119-acre family farm in Webster Township will be preserved for years to come. This is part of the township’s taxpayer-funded Farmland and Open Space program. The remainder of a family dairy farm on Gregory Road near Dexter cannot be developed in the future. This is after the family agreed to and signed a conservation easement.
wemu.org
Pest control technician finds 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of California home
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In 20 years of pest control, Nick Castro had never seen something so strange. After getting a call about an insect problem at a California home, he cut into a wall to find tens of thousands of acorns. Castro thinks it was woodpeckers that spent years collecting, storing and snacking on the acorns. And one of the birds, according to Castro, is a little bit of a pack rat, but maybe it's just more of a bird hoarder. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
wemu.org
Washtenaw County home buyers shopping again as mortgage rates drop
A recent drop in mortgage rates appears to have triggered a renewed interest in home buying in Washtenaw County. Realtors in Washtenaw County reported nearly flat business in November and December. There were very few buyers reaching out to them looking for a new home. That’s when mortgage rates were peaking around 7%. But over the past month those rates dropped recently to 6%.
wemu.org
Ypsilanti church opens its doors as city's first overnight homeless shelter
When city officials were looking to create Ypsilanti’s first overnight homeless shelter, a local church stepped up. They will open their doors to those in need for the first time on Monday night. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located on North Huron Street. The Reverend Beth Scriven is the...
Comments / 0