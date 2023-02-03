ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

Whitmer to reveal budget proposal

The day before Governor Gretchen Whitmer will roll out her proposed budget, she stopped by an early childhood center in Flint to highlight her plans for expanded spending on family programs, pre-K services and schools. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Issues of the Environment: Achieving carbon neutrality in both housing and transportation in Ann Arbor and nationwide

Housing and transportation together account for around 50% of greenhouse gas emissions. (Source: https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/sources-greenhouse-gas-emissions) To achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, we need to dramatically reduce vehicle miles traveled and make our buildings more efficient. Different types of buildings have different carbon footprints, but it isn’t just the design features of the structures that make housing sustainable (or not), it is also the lifestyles they enable.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Washtenaw United: Childhood literacy and diversity of literature

"I’ve lived and worked in Washtenaw County for over 40 years. I met my husband at U of M. We raised 2 daughters in Ann Arbor." David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and I'm David Fair as we continue to mark Black History Month. On today's edition of Washtenaw United, we're going to explore the importance of access to diverse literature that is more inclusive when it comes to the African American experience and the importance of early childhood literacy. Our guest today is Margy Long, and Margy is director of the Success by 6 Great Start Collaborative program from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District. Margy, thank you so much for making time for us today. I appreciate it.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

#OTGYpsi: Ypsilanti's small business owners are slowly re-emerging from the COVID pandemic

Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: Ypsi's small retailers continue innovation to stay alive in challenging "post-pandemic" landscape. Cathy Shafran: You're listening to 89 one WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran, and this is On the Ground Ypsi, a program intended to bring you the stories of the Ypsilanti community. We bring you On the Ground Ypsi in partnership with the reporting team at Concentrate Media. And, today, our focus is on surviving the pandemic in Ypsi's business sector. Today, I'm joined by Concentrate Media reporter Rylee Barnsdale, whose online news site is reporting this week on how local businesses have overcome pandemic challenges. Rylee, thanks so much for being with us.
YPSILANTI, MI
wemu.org

Conservation program helping protect family farm near Dexter from development

A 119-acre family farm in Webster Township will be preserved for years to come. This is part of the township’s taxpayer-funded Farmland and Open Space program. The remainder of a family dairy farm on Gregory Road near Dexter cannot be developed in the future. This is after the family agreed to and signed a conservation easement.
DEXTER, MI
wemu.org

Pest control technician finds 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of California home

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In 20 years of pest control, Nick Castro had never seen something so strange. After getting a call about an insect problem at a California home, he cut into a wall to find tens of thousands of acorns. Castro thinks it was woodpeckers that spent years collecting, storing and snacking on the acorns. And one of the birds, according to Castro, is a little bit of a pack rat, but maybe it's just more of a bird hoarder. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wemu.org

Washtenaw County home buyers shopping again as mortgage rates drop

A recent drop in mortgage rates appears to have triggered a renewed interest in home buying in Washtenaw County. Realtors in Washtenaw County reported nearly flat business in November and December. There were very few buyers reaching out to them looking for a new home. That’s when mortgage rates were peaking around 7%. But over the past month those rates dropped recently to 6%.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy