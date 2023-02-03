Read full article on original website
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Ypsilanti church opens its doors as city's first overnight homeless shelter
When city officials were looking to create Ypsilanti’s first overnight homeless shelter, a local church stepped up. They will open their doors to those in need for the first time on Monday night. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located on North Huron Street. The Reverend Beth Scriven is the...
Free breakfast, lunches for K-12 students could have big impact in Washtenaw County
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal calls for $160 million to go toward providing all K-12 students in Michigan free breakfast and lunch. If it goes through, it could have a significant impact in Washtenaw County. The money would be diverted from the state’s School Aid Fund. In Washtenaw County,...
#OTGYpsi: Ypsilanti's small business owners are slowly re-emerging from the COVID pandemic
Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: Ypsi's small retailers continue innovation to stay alive in challenging "post-pandemic" landscape. Cathy Shafran: You're listening to 89 one WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran, and this is On the Ground Ypsi, a program intended to bring you the stories of the Ypsilanti community. We bring you On the Ground Ypsi in partnership with the reporting team at Concentrate Media. And, today, our focus is on surviving the pandemic in Ypsi's business sector. Today, I'm joined by Concentrate Media reporter Rylee Barnsdale, whose online news site is reporting this week on how local businesses have overcome pandemic challenges. Rylee, thanks so much for being with us.
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield terminating midwifery services
Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield is terminating midwifery services at the end of this month.
Brighton Mall | Shopping mall in Brighton, Michigan
Brighton Mall is a shopping mall located in Brighton, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1971 as an enclosed shopping mall, the center was re-developed in 1996 as a power centre, retaining the name Brighton Mall. Anchor stores for the property are Marshalls, Michaels, Aldi, PetSmart, Jo-Ann Etc., Best Buy, and Gardner White.
Issues of the Environment: Achieving carbon neutrality in both housing and transportation in Ann Arbor and nationwide
Housing and transportation together account for around 50% of greenhouse gas emissions. (Source: https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/sources-greenhouse-gas-emissions) To achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, we need to dramatically reduce vehicle miles traveled and make our buildings more efficient. Different types of buildings have different carbon footprints, but it isn’t just the design features of the structures that make housing sustainable (or not), it is also the lifestyles they enable.
Restaurants Serve Shoebox Lunches As Crucial Reminders of Black History
The shoebox lunch is a symbol of Black resilience, and in the Midwest a growing number of chefs are using these meals to keep the stories of Black Americans throughout history alive — even as the telling of that narrative continues to be challenged. Patrick Coleman, owner of Cornbread...
PHOTOS: 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival at Kellogg Park
AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival. The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The Plymouth Ice Festival invites your to explore downtown Plymouth, with sidewalks lined with ice carvings. Each work of art starts out as a 350 lb. block of ice! World renown ice carvers have created over 60 carvings to be displayed during this year’s event!
Toxic pollution spreading at city-owned site in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — There’s new evidence that long-known pollution on a city-owned site is spreading under Washington Street toward the Ann Arbor YMCA, and contaminants could potentially pose a threat to surrounding homes. That could accelerate the city’s plans for a big cleanup and redevelopment many years...
No-show fence builder's excuses are indefensible
FOX 2 (WJBK) - You know the saying ‘good fences make good neighbors’? Most people do. But what about ‘no fences make angry customers'? That one's probably new but that's the experience many homeowners have had with a Metro Detroit fence company. The customers we talked with...
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Whitmer to reveal budget proposal
The day before Governor Gretchen Whitmer will roll out her proposed budget, she stopped by an early childhood center in Flint to highlight her plans for expanded spending on family programs, pre-K services and schools. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their...
Michigan high schools targeted in swatting calls, forces schools into lockdown
In one day, at least 10 schools across the state were forced into lockdown over a school threat. Officials believe the number of threats was not a coincidence.
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
Washtenaw United: Childhood literacy and diversity of literature
"I’ve lived and worked in Washtenaw County for over 40 years. I met my husband at U of M. We raised 2 daughters in Ann Arbor." David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and I'm David Fair as we continue to mark Black History Month. On today's edition of Washtenaw United, we're going to explore the importance of access to diverse literature that is more inclusive when it comes to the African American experience and the importance of early childhood literacy. Our guest today is Margy Long, and Margy is director of the Success by 6 Great Start Collaborative program from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District. Margy, thank you so much for making time for us today. I appreciate it.
