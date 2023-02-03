ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

wemu.org

#OTGYpsi: Ypsilanti's small business owners are slowly re-emerging from the COVID pandemic

Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: Ypsi's small retailers continue innovation to stay alive in challenging "post-pandemic" landscape. Cathy Shafran: You're listening to 89 one WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran, and this is On the Ground Ypsi, a program intended to bring you the stories of the Ypsilanti community. We bring you On the Ground Ypsi in partnership with the reporting team at Concentrate Media. And, today, our focus is on surviving the pandemic in Ypsi's business sector. Today, I'm joined by Concentrate Media reporter Rylee Barnsdale, whose online news site is reporting this week on how local businesses have overcome pandemic challenges. Rylee, thanks so much for being with us.
YPSILANTI, MI
tourcounsel.com

Brighton Mall | Shopping mall in Brighton, Michigan

Brighton Mall is a shopping mall located in Brighton, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1971 as an enclosed shopping mall, the center was re-developed in 1996 as a power centre, retaining the name Brighton Mall. Anchor stores for the property are Marshalls, Michaels, Aldi, PetSmart, Jo-Ann Etc., Best Buy, and Gardner White.
BRIGHTON, MI
wemu.org

Issues of the Environment: Achieving carbon neutrality in both housing and transportation in Ann Arbor and nationwide

Housing and transportation together account for around 50% of greenhouse gas emissions. (Source: https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/sources-greenhouse-gas-emissions) To achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, we need to dramatically reduce vehicle miles traveled and make our buildings more efficient. Different types of buildings have different carbon footprints, but it isn’t just the design features of the structures that make housing sustainable (or not), it is also the lifestyles they enable.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival at Kellogg Park

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival. The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The Plymouth Ice Festival invites your to explore downtown Plymouth, with sidewalks lined with ice carvings. Each work of art starts out as a 350 lb. block of ice! World renown ice carvers have created over 60 carvings to be displayed during this year’s event!
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

No-show fence builder's excuses are indefensible

FOX 2 (WJBK) - You know the saying ‘good fences make good neighbors’? Most people do. But what about ‘no fences make angry customers'? That one's probably new but that's the experience many homeowners have had with a Metro Detroit fence company. The customers we talked with...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Whitmer to reveal budget proposal

The day before Governor Gretchen Whitmer will roll out her proposed budget, she stopped by an early childhood center in Flint to highlight her plans for expanded spending on family programs, pre-K services and schools. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their...
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Washtenaw United: Childhood literacy and diversity of literature

"I’ve lived and worked in Washtenaw County for over 40 years. I met my husband at U of M. We raised 2 daughters in Ann Arbor." David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and I'm David Fair as we continue to mark Black History Month. On today's edition of Washtenaw United, we're going to explore the importance of access to diverse literature that is more inclusive when it comes to the African American experience and the importance of early childhood literacy. Our guest today is Margy Long, and Margy is director of the Success by 6 Great Start Collaborative program from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District. Margy, thank you so much for making time for us today. I appreciate it.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

