Looking to lose weight in 2023? The choice between a bag of Fritos and a multigrain bagel might not be as simple as you’d think.
If you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s weight-loss resolution, you may also be trying to figure out which foods to reach for when hunger hits. Some recent dietary research from Tufts University offers surprising guidelines about what constitutes healthy choices. As in, you may be better...
I tried lab-grown meat made from animals without killing them – is this the future of ethical eating?
A ‘harmless’ sample of cells from one pig can produce millions of tons of ‘cultivated meat’ and is touted as far better for the climate
Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness Has Beef With How the Media Portrays Plant-Based Meat
He took out a full-page ad in the New York Times to bust myths about plant-based meat.
One of the biggest problems for plant-based products — people don't know where to find them at the grocery store
Impossible Foods wants its plant-based burgers and sausages next to animal-based meat. But some supermarkets put them in the vegetarian section.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
foodsafetynews.com
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955
There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Whole Foods is sick of high prices, too — so it's pulling the Walmart trick of squeezing suppliers to bring prices down
Whole Foods asked its suppliers to help it lower prices as inflation eases at a meeting in December, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Healthline
How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?
In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
Food blogger fined $18,500 after sharing a video of her illegally buying and eating a great white shark
A popular Chinese food blogger, known as Tizi, recently faced the consequences of breaking wildlife protection laws in China by illegally buying and eating a great white shark.
FDA warns of health risk recall of nearly 1,000 pounds of H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies
Customers with food sensitivities or allergies to soy and egg should be particularly concerned about the recall, as they could face serious health consequences. The FDA announced the recall on Jan. 11, 2023 (source).
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
