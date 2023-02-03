Read full article on original website
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Man dies in head-on crash in St. Louis County Monday evening
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday evening that resulted in the death of a man in St. Louis County. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Twill Court in Moline Acres. According to a...
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
Seismologists Caution Missourians To Be Prepared For Earthquakes During Awareness Month
It’s a topic we don’t think much about here in the lake area which, potentially, could be a big mistake…that is, the possibility of a major earthquake. That’s according to Jeff Briggs, Earthquake Program Manager with the State Emergency Management Agency. “These earthquakes have the potential...
Missouri to observe Earthquake Awareness Month in February
Harrison County, MO: Each February, the state of Missouri observes Earthquake Awareness Month to emphasize the chance of a major earthquake occurring in the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) and the importance of being prepared. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Missouri lawmaker is fighting to name an official food for Missouri’s State Fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis County, filed House Bill 788. The bill would make corn dogs the official food of the fair. The bill has...
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did you see the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri?
The story of the Chinese balloon flying over the United States has captured the country's attention. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did you see the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gov. Parson confirms Mo. will carry out death sentence of Leonard Taylor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Leonard Taylor murdered his girlfriend and her three children just before Thanksgiving in 2004. On February 6, Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the State of Missouri will carry out the death sentence of Leonard Taylor on Feb. 7, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
Have you seen a mountain lion in Missouri? Here's why sightings are up this year
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to 10 sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
Mo. DHSS: More than $8M in recreational marijuana sales over the weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, consumer sales on Friday and Saturday topped $3 million, with the sales for Sunday totaling a little more than $2 million.
St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek
A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
Weather Blog: The "Spy Balloon" and in search of Snow
It is good to be back doing the weather. My first day back has been a bit eventful as the Chinese "Spy Balloon" was seen over Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, MO tweeted a picture of it at around 11 AM. The sky was crystal...
Illinois State Police launch new crisis intervention training
The jobs report shows significant gains | the expense of Super Bowl tickets | Money Talks 2/6. The jobs report shows significant gains | the expense of Super Bowl tickets | Money Talks 2/6. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Kentucky legislature returns tomorrow. How to keep your data private |...
Legal Weed Week: What does Amendment 3 mean?
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Here we begin a five-night, in-depth look at the amendment that got us here; what it means for you, your children, your local police department and your community.
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
