ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert

A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
MISSOURI STATE
bethanyclipper.com

Missouri to observe Earthquake Awareness Month in February

Harrison County, MO: Each February, the state of Missouri observes Earthquake Awareness Month to emphasize the chance of a major earthquake occurring in the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) and the importance of being prepared. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Have you seen a mountain lion in Missouri? Here's why sightings are up this year

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to 10 sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Mo. DHSS: More than $8M in recreational marijuana sales over the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, consumer sales on Friday and Saturday topped $3 million, with the sales for Sunday totaling a little more than $2 million.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek

A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: The "Spy Balloon" and in search of Snow

It is good to be back doing the weather. My first day back has been a bit eventful as the Chinese "Spy Balloon" was seen over Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, MO tweeted a picture of it at around 11 AM. The sky was crystal...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Illinois State Police launch new crisis intervention training

The jobs report shows significant gains | the expense of Super Bowl tickets | Money Talks 2/6. The jobs report shows significant gains | the expense of Super Bowl tickets | Money Talks 2/6. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Kentucky legislature returns tomorrow. How to keep your data private |...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Legal Weed Week: What does Amendment 3 mean?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Here we begin a five-night, in-depth look at the amendment that got us here; what it means for you, your children, your local police department and your community.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy