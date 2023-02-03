ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jade Talks Crime

Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed law

A representative of a group that supports expectant inmates said legislation allowing them to spend more time with their newborns will shortly be filed in Colorado. The measure will enable a court to postpone sentencing for convicts who are pregnant or recently gave birth, according to Lauren Smith, director of policy and advocacy for Soul to Soul Sisters. For up to a year following the birth of their child, new moms may be released from jail on conditional release.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Great-aunt accused of murdering 8-year-old pleads not guilty

DENVER — The great-aunt of 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson pleaded not guilty Monday in Denver District Court on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse causing death in connection with the boy's death. Susan Baffour is now set for a three-day jury trial expected to begin July 5. On the...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Family sues over shooting death at Lafayette assisted living facility

The family of a maintenance worker shot and killed in 2021 by a patient at an assisted living facility in Lafayette has filed lawsuits alleging that the center allowed the accused shooter to have a weapon despite knowing he was suffering from delusions and had made threats to employees. Court...
LAFAYETTE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Sentence imposed in manslaughter by fentanyl

OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY, TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On March 19, 2020, police responded to a home in Lafayette after a man woke up to his girlfriend not breathing and not responding; the victim was later pronounced dead. The victim’s boyfriend told police he had bought what he believed to be oxycodone pills from Sammy Valdez. The victim, his girlfriend, took one pill before going to bed and died as a result of the defendant’s actions and deceit.
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Denver

Inmate reportedly found dead inside cell at Jefferson County Detention Center

An inmate at the Jefferson County Detention Center was reportedly found dead inside his cell Saturday after deputies attempted life-saving measures, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says, another inmate alerted them about his cellmate being unresponsive, who is now identified as 62-year-old, James Jarvis. Deputies attempted life-saving measures on Jarvis and called for assistance from the medical staff as he was pronounced dead on the scene. Jarvis was booked into the jail on Dec. 8, 2022 on multiple charges including:Failure to appearDUI Failure to complyProbation violation-weapons charge. The First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the death, while the coroner's office will determine the cause.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Crash victim's father criticizes judge after sentence

DENVER — Nine months after his son was killed by a drunk driver, Eytan Tsioni said the pain is still almost unendurable. "They say time helps. I don't know. It's been almost a year and I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel," Tsioni said. Tsioni...
BOULDER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Police Use Narcan to Save Man From Fentanyl Overdose

A Colorado man is alive today, thanks to the efforts of the Boulder Police Department (BPD). According to a series of tweets from BPD, the incident occurred on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning near the 9th St. Bridge. A woman had called the police department to report that a man living in a tent was in "dire condition and not breathing."
BOULDER, CO
9News

Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in south Loveland

A man was arrested on attempted murder and assault charges in south Loveland. Larimer County deputies were called to a home on 35th Street Southwest for reports of a fight late Saturday night. Police say there, Israel Reyes assaulted two people and stabbed a third before fleeing on foot. The person who was stabbed was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police said Reyes spit on the deputy as he was being taken into custody.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Man arrested on drug, attempted murder charges in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing drug and attempted murder charges after being arrested at a gas station in Weld County this week. The Greeley Police Department (GPD) said that at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Nunn and Ault police departments responded to the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn on a report of a man who had asked staff to call 911 because he believed he was overdosing on drugs.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

15-year-olds accused of murder in carjacking

Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Study: Teens are falling for online scams more...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Feb. 5, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Family of overdose victim reacts to Denver's new task force aimed at fentanyl dealing

Family members of an overdose victim are supporting the new formation of the Denver Police Department's new task force dedicated to combatting fentanyl dealing. Malik Majekodunmi, a former Cherry Creek High School football player, died back in late December after consuming a pill that was suspectedly laced with fentanyl. Rose Smoak, Malik's mother, spoke with CBS News Colorado about the formation of the fentanyl task force in hopes of reducing more incidents related to fentanyl such as her son's.   "Delivering fentanyl pills to individuals.. that's murder," Smoak said. "That's a crime and we shouldn't have to wait three months for all the...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy