Failed, skipped drug tests lead judge to revoke car club president's probation in 2020 assault case
DENVER — A Denver judge on Monday sent a man to prison for repeated probation violations in a 2020 assault – a decision made separately from a pending case in which he’s accused of causing a fatal high-speed car crash last summer and fleeing the scene. Taylor...
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed law
A representative of a group that supports expectant inmates said legislation allowing them to spend more time with their newborns will shortly be filed in Colorado. The measure will enable a court to postpone sentencing for convicts who are pregnant or recently gave birth, according to Lauren Smith, director of policy and advocacy for Soul to Soul Sisters. For up to a year following the birth of their child, new moms may be released from jail on conditional release.
Boulder DA files motion seeking further evaluation of accused King Soopers shooter
The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion seeking a neuropsychological exam of the accused King Soopers shooter, a step prosecutors discussed at the last hearing in the case after the defendant was once again deemed unfit to stand trial. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, is charged...
Great-aunt accused of murdering 8-year-old pleads not guilty
DENVER — The great-aunt of 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson pleaded not guilty Monday in Denver District Court on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse causing death in connection with the boy's death. Susan Baffour is now set for a three-day jury trial expected to begin July 5. On the...
Family sues over shooting death at Lafayette assisted living facility
The family of a maintenance worker shot and killed in 2021 by a patient at an assisted living facility in Lafayette has filed lawsuits alleging that the center allowed the accused shooter to have a weapon despite knowing he was suffering from delusions and had made threats to employees. Court...
Sentence imposed in manslaughter by fentanyl
OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY, TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. On March 19, 2020, police responded to a home in Lafayette after a man woke up to his girlfriend not breathing and not responding; the victim was later pronounced dead. The victim’s boyfriend told police he had bought what he believed to be oxycodone pills from Sammy Valdez. The victim, his girlfriend, took one pill before going to bed and died as a result of the defendant’s actions and deceit.
Inmate reportedly found dead inside cell at Jefferson County Detention Center
An inmate at the Jefferson County Detention Center was reportedly found dead inside his cell Saturday after deputies attempted life-saving measures, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says, another inmate alerted them about his cellmate being unresponsive, who is now identified as 62-year-old, James Jarvis. Deputies attempted life-saving measures on Jarvis and called for assistance from the medical staff as he was pronounced dead on the scene. Jarvis was booked into the jail on Dec. 8, 2022 on multiple charges including:Failure to appearDUI Failure to complyProbation violation-weapons charge. The First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the death, while the coroner's office will determine the cause.
Crash victim's father criticizes judge after sentence
DENVER — Nine months after his son was killed by a drunk driver, Eytan Tsioni said the pain is still almost unendurable. "They say time helps. I don't know. It's been almost a year and I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel," Tsioni said. Tsioni...
Colorado Police Use Narcan to Save Man From Fentanyl Overdose
A Colorado man is alive today, thanks to the efforts of the Boulder Police Department (BPD). According to a series of tweets from BPD, the incident occurred on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning near the 9th St. Bridge. A woman had called the police department to report that a man living in a tent was in "dire condition and not breathing."
Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
Two additional suspects arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Loveland man
Two additional juvenile suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Loveland, police said Monday.
Man arrested for attempted murder in south Loveland
A man was arrested on attempted murder and assault charges in south Loveland. Larimer County deputies were called to a home on 35th Street Southwest for reports of a fight late Saturday night. Police say there, Israel Reyes assaulted two people and stabbed a third before fleeing on foot. The person who was stabbed was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police said Reyes spit on the deputy as he was being taken into custody.
Man arrested on drug, attempted murder charges in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man is facing drug and attempted murder charges after being arrested at a gas station in Weld County this week. The Greeley Police Department (GPD) said that at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Nunn and Ault police departments responded to the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn on a report of a man who had asked staff to call 911 because he believed he was overdosing on drugs.
Woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband's suspected overdose
GREELEY, Colo. — A woman arrested after her husband's suspected fentanyl overdose death last March in Greeley pleaded guilty on Thursday. Amy Conradson pleaded guilty to multiple felony drug charges stemming from two separate cases. Some of the charges are related to an incident on March 21, 2022. That's...
15-year-olds accused of murder in carjacking
Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Study: Teens are falling for online scams more...
Longmont police report: Feb. 5, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Police: Man at center of narcotics investigation connected to Greeley shooting
Authorities believe a man who allegedly had thousands of counterfeit pills and several pounds of drugs in his trunk is also connected to a drive-by shooting in Greeley.
Family of overdose victim reacts to Denver's new task force aimed at fentanyl dealing
Family members of an overdose victim are supporting the new formation of the Denver Police Department's new task force dedicated to combatting fentanyl dealing. Malik Majekodunmi, a former Cherry Creek High School football player, died back in late December after consuming a pill that was suspectedly laced with fentanyl. Rose Smoak, Malik's mother, spoke with CBS News Colorado about the formation of the fentanyl task force in hopes of reducing more incidents related to fentanyl such as her son's. "Delivering fentanyl pills to individuals.. that's murder," Smoak said. "That's a crime and we shouldn't have to wait three months for all the...
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmember
(Aurora, Colo.) An Aurora City Councilmember will sponsor a resolution Monday that would encourage the state to lift its cap on juvenile delinquent beds. A second resolution would target car thieves.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrests 1 for alleged stabbing, spitting on deputy
One man was arrested near Loveland, Colorado after deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a reported stabbing in unincorporated Larimer County. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, LCSO received a report that a man had been stabbed near 35th Street Southwest. The stabbing was the result of...
